SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Gold was becalmed on Thursday after a roller coaster trade in the previous session, with dealers expecting physical demand to resurface after prices dropped from their strongest level since October last year. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,330.00 an ounce by 0031 GMT. On Wednesday, it hit a four-month high at $1,345.35 before falling almost 1 percent on a dollar rally and surging U.S. home sales -- its biggest one-day loss in nearly a month. * U.S. gold was at $1,330.10 an ounce, up $2.10. * Sales of new U.S. single-family homes surged to a 5-1/2-year high in January, but the bounce was likely to be short-lived amid signs of a broader weakness in the housing market. * Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD increased 0.26 percent on Tuesday from Monday. * A new burst of investment in commodities after a hellish 2013 is expected to fizzle out in coming months, with investors alert to the fickle nature of rallies across basic resources such as gold and agriculture. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Thursday as emerging markets were rattled by escalating tensions in Ukraine, sending investors scurrying to the safety of the dollar and U.S. Treasuries. * U.S. crude oil dipped early on Thursday after rising the previous day when the contract was supported by a surprisingly small build in crude inventories. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 Germany Import prices 0855 Germany Unemployment rate 0900 Euro zone M3 money supply 1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment 1300 Germany Consumer inflation 1330 U.S. Durable goods orders 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES Precious metals prices 0031 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1330.00 -0.70 -0.05 10.38 Spot Silver 21.26 0.05 +0.24 9.53 Spot Platinum 1423.00 -2.99 -0.21 4.06 Spot Palladium 727.25 -1.50 -0.21 2.00 COMEX GOLD APR4 1330.10 2.10 +0.16 10.68 1296 COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.28 0.03 +0.00 9.86 154 Euro/Dollar 1.3678 Dollar/Yen 102.33 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)