SINGAPORE, Feb 27 Gold was becalmed on Thursday
after a roller coaster trade in the previous session, with
dealers expecting physical demand to resurface after prices
dropped from their strongest level since October last year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,330.00 an ounce
by 0031 GMT. On Wednesday, it hit a four-month high at $1,345.35
before falling almost 1 percent on a dollar rally and surging
U.S. home sales -- its biggest one-day loss in nearly a month.
* U.S. gold was at $1,330.10 an ounce, up $2.10.
* Sales of new U.S. single-family homes surged to a
5-1/2-year high in January, but the bounce was likely to be
short-lived amid signs of a broader weakness in the housing
market.
* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD increased 0.26 percent on
Tuesday from Monday.
* A new burst of investment in commodities after a hellish
2013 is expected to fizzle out in coming months, with investors
alert to the fickle nature of rallies across basic resources
such as gold and agriculture.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Thursday as
emerging markets were rattled by escalating tensions in Ukraine,
sending investors scurrying to the safety of the dollar and U.S.
Treasuries.
* U.S. crude oil dipped early on Thursday after rising the
previous day when the contract was supported by a surprisingly
small build in crude inventories.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Import prices
0855 Germany Unemployment rate
0900 Euro zone M3 money supply
1000 Euro zone Economic sentiment
1300 Germany Consumer inflation
1330 U.S. Durable goods orders
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0031 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1330.00 -0.70 -0.05 10.38
Spot Silver 21.26 0.05 +0.24 9.53
Spot Platinum 1423.00 -2.99 -0.21 4.06
Spot Palladium 727.25 -1.50 -0.21 2.00
COMEX GOLD APR4 1330.10 2.10 +0.16 10.68 1296
COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.28 0.03 +0.00 9.86 154
Euro/Dollar 1.3678
Dollar/Yen 102.33
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Michael Perry)