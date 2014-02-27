* Dollar firms as Ukraine news stokes geopolitical tensions
* Physical trade slow, jewellers eye further drop in prices
* Coming up: U.S. jobless claims, durable goods data, 1330
GMT
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Feb 27 Gold prices steadied on Thursday
off the previous day's four-month high, under pressure from a
firmer dollar, while buyers of coins, bars and jewellery in
Asian markets held off in anticipation of a further price drop.
The dollar held near a two-week high against a basket of
major currencies, as heightening tensions in Ukraine helped
support safe-haven demand for the U.S. unit.
Geopolitical concerns and an unexpectedly upbeat report on
U.S. new home sales on Thursday helped the dollar to its biggest
one-day rise in about a month, prompting selling of gold after
the metal hit its highest since Oct. 30 in Asian trading hours.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,329.41 an ounce
at 1003 GMT, well off Thursday's high of $1,345.35 an ounce.
"Given the lack of serious physical demand, bullion remains
at the mercy of investor and dollar sentiment," Andrey
Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital, said. "The inverse
correlation to the U.S. dollar is at highs for the year."
"The market had run ahead of itself and players will be
taking profits on the latest run higher ahead of important macro
numbers next week," he said.
Analysts are awaiting U.S. jobless claims data at 1330 GMT
as a precursor to next Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report
for Febrary, a key indicator of the health of the world's
biggest economy.
A spate of below-consensus U.S. data has curbed expectations
that the Federal Reserve would step up tapering of its
bullion-friendly monthly bond-buying programme, which prompted
much of last year's fall in gold prices.
Gold has risen more than 10 percent so far this year on
uncertainty over the pace of the U.S. economic recovery, worries
about growth in China and renewed interest in bullion-backed
exchange traded funds.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery were up $2.20 an
ounce at $1,330.10.
PREMIUMS EASE IN ASIA
In the physical market, premiums for gold bars in Singapore
slipped to as low as 80 cents to the spot London prices from a
high of $1.50 last week after a recent increase in prices
spurred sales of scrap.
"We are quoting premiums at 80 cents to $1 now because the
market is flooded with supply, given the low demand," said a
dealer in Singapore.
Silver was up 0.6 percent at $21.33 an ounce,
recovering some lost ground after falling 2.8 percent the
previous day, its biggest price drop in a month.
"That silver struggled to break convincingly through $22
was... likely to frustrate investors," UBS said in a note.
"The silver market had tried to overcome this level all of
last week, and after a couple more failed attempts this week,
the urge to secure profits took over and prices finally gave in
to the downside."
Spot platinum underperformed, easing 0.2 percent to
$1,423.25 an ounce, while spot palladium was up 0.1
percent at $729.50 an ounce.
The chief executive of major platinum producer Impala
Platinum said talks between the world's top three
platinum mining companies and South Africa's striking AMCU union
will resume on Friday in a bid to end a five-week stoppage over
wages.
