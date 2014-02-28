SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Gold hardly moved on Friday
but still was on track for its fourth week of gains after
investors chased prices higher on concerns about the pace of the
U.S. economy and unrest in Ukraine.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said unusually harsh
winter weather appears to be behind recent signs of weakness in
the U.S. economy, suggesting the central bank was poised to
press forward in ratcheting back its stimulus.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,330.78 an ounce
by 0023 GMT, down from a four-month high of $1,345.35 struck on
Wednesday.
* U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,331.20 an
ounce.
* United States told Russia to demonstrate in coming days
that it was sincere about its promise not to intervene in
Ukraine, after armed men seized Crimea parliament in a mainly
ethnic Russian region and raised the Russian flag.
* Platinum eased 0.11 percent to $1,445.50. It had
earlier risen to $1,452 an ounce, matching a five-week high
touched on Thursday.
* South Africa's Impala Platinum on Thursday
declared force majeure on supply contracts at its strike-hit
Rustenburg mine, as five weeks of labour unrest took their toll
on the battered mining industry.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks were steady on Friday, tracking gains on Wall
Street after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments
reiterated her confidence in the U.S. economy.
* The S&P 500 closed at a record on Thursday and ended in
positive territory for the year after Yellen said harsh weather
seems to be to behind recent U.S. economic softness.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Retail sales
0745 France Consumer spending
1000 Euro zone Inflation
1200 India Q3 GDP
1330 U.S. Q4 GDP
1445 U.S. Chicago PMI
1500 U.S. Pending homes sales
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1330.78 -0.28 -0.02 10.44
Spot Silver 21.26 0.02 +0.09 9.53
Spot Platinum 1445.50 -1.57 -0.11 5.70
Spot Palladium 739.50 1.10 +0.15 3.72
COMEX GOLD APR4 1331.20 -0.60 -0.05 10.77 516
COMEX SILVER MAR4 21.28 -0.04 +0.00 9.83 15
Euro/Dollar 1.3706
Dollar/Yen 102.07
