SINGAPORE, March 4 Gold held near its strongest
level in four months on Tuesday after Russia's military
intervention in Ukraine prompted safe-haven buyer as investors
ditched assets perceived as riskier such as equities.
President Barack Obama is holding a high-level meeting at
the White House about Ukraine with senior military and national
security advisers, a White House official said on Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,349.96 an ounce
2359 GMT after rising as high as $1,354.80 on Monday, the
strongest level since late October.
* U.S. gold was steady at $1,350.70 an ounce.
* Ukraine's ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich has sent a
letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin requesting that he
use Russia's military to restore law and order in Ukraine,
Moscow's U.N. envoy told a stormy meeting of the Security
Council on Monday.
* India has started to make physical checks of gold stocks
held by wholesalers to ensure inventories match the amount
imported by banks and state-run traders, an industry association
said, as the country steps up efforts to halt smuggling.
* Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund
(ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust remained unchanged on
Friday from Thursday, and the largest silver-backed
exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's iShares Silver Trust
were also unmoved during the same period.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The yen held onto chunky gains early on Tuesday, having
been squeezed higher as skittish investors dumped riskier assets
amid tensions over Russian military intervention in Ukraine.
* Crude prices rose more than $2 a barrel on Monday to the
highest level since September as tensions over Russian military
intervention on the Crimean peninsula rattled oil markets.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Producer prices
1445 U.S. ISM-New York index
1500 U.S. IBD economic optimism <USIBDC=ECI
PRICES
Precious metals prices 2359 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1349.96 -0.33 -0.02 12.04
Spot Silver 21.39 0.01 +0.05 10.20
Spot Platinum 1454.49 -0.01 -0.00 6.36
Spot Palladium 746.25 0.25 +0.03 4.66
COMEX GOLD APR4 1350.70 0.40 +0.03 12.39 809
COMEX SILVER MAY4 21.45 -0.04 +0.00 10.74 373
Euro/Dollar 1.3735
Dollar/Yen 101.42
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)