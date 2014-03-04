* Coming Up: Euro zone Producer prices; 1000 GMT
* Spot gold still targets $1,377-technicals
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, March 4 Gold dropped 1 percent on
Tuesday as equities rebounded after Russian President Vladimir
Putin ordered troops engaged in exercises in an area which
borders crisis-struck Ukraine to return to their base.
Gold rallied to a four-month high on Monday after investors
trimmed assets perceived as riskier following Russia's military
intervention, which prompted the United States to look at a
series of economic and diplomatic sanctions to isolate Moscow.
Cash gold fell as much as $13.75 an ounce to
$1,336.54 after rising more than 2 percent to touch $1,354.80 on
Monday, its strongest level since late October.
"In the absence of ongoing momentum, the overall backdrops
still remain very bearish in the gold market," said Mark Keenan,
head of Commodities Research for Asia at Societe Generale in
Singapore. "This little spike higher was largely viewed as a
selling opportunity."
Asian shares turned higher and the safe-haven yen drooped
on Tuesday after Putin ordered troops in military exercises in
central and western Russia to return to base. There was no word,
however, on movement of Russian forces that have effectively
occupied much of Crimea.
Dealers said gold needs help from the physical market as it
struggles to sustain gains after prices broke a key resistance
of $1,350 an ounce. The metal has risen more than 11 percent
this year, having shed 28 percent in 2013 on the prospect of a
global economic recovery.
"I think investors may be pretty cautious. They already
bought gold yesterday and the day before. Jewellers came to buy
very small amounts of gold today," said Ronald Leung, chief
dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
U.S. gold was at $1,339.50 an ounce, down $10.80.
In the physical market, premiums for gold bars in Hong Kong
were quoted at $1 to $1.30 cents to spot London prices, little
changed from last week, although there were also cheaper offers
at 80 cents.
But weakening differentials between 99.99 percent purity
gold on the Shanghai Gold Exchange and cash gold
were likely to crimp demand from China.
"We probably won't be able to replicate last year's record
year. There was a rush in April when prices dropped $200. But it
was more like a frenzy, bargain-hunting by people who had no
clear ideas about the gold market," said Joyce Liu, investment
analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"The current price premiums also show that consumer demand
is tapering."
Dealers in Singapore noted selling, which kept premiums for
gold bars unchanged at 80 cents to $1 an ounce to the spot
London prices.
India has started to make physical checks of gold stocks
held by wholesalers to ensure inventories match the amount
imported by banks and state-run traders, an industry association
said, as the country steps up efforts to halt smuggling.
Precious metals prices 0723 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1339.40 -10.89 -0.81 11.16
Spot Silver 21.24 -0.14 -0.65 9.43
Spot Platinum 1447.50 -7.00 -0.48 5.85
Spot Palladium 747.00 1.00 +0.13 4.77
COMEX GOLD APR4 1339.50 -10.80 -0.80 11.46 30011
COMEX SILVER MAY4 21.28 -0.21 +0.00 9.83 9675
Euro/Dollar 1.3756
Dollar/Yen 101.84
