By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 4 Gold fell about 1
percent on Tuesday as assurances from Russia's president that
military force would be a last resort in the Ukraine crisis
prompted investors to take profits from the previous day's
rally.
Bullion's drop came as U.S. equities measured by the S&P 500
index surged more than 1 percent to a record high after
Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered troops involved in a
military exercise near the Ukrainian border back to their bases
as he sought to ease tensions.
Gold fell alongside safe-haven U.S. Treasury debt following
Monday's broad gain on escalating military tension between
Russia and the West over Ukraine that hammered Russian financial
markets.
Economic uncertainty related to worries over Ukraine,
however, should underpin gold prices, analysts said.
"The equities look incredibly vulnerable for a pullback. All
you need is an issue like Ukraine that will lead to global
concerns about the economy," said Tom Power, senior commodity
broker at Chicago-based RJO Futures. "I expect a lot of investor
interest in gold."
Spot gold fell 0.9 percent to $1,337.86 by 2:10 p.m.
EST (1910 GMT), its worst daily loss in more than a month since
Jan. 30.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled
down $12.40 an ounce at $1,337.90. Trading volume is about 10
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
The yellow metal rallied nearly 2 percent on Monday as
investors, alarmed by East-West tensions, piled into bullion and
government debt.
PRIVATE INVESTORS BUY
In the retail gold market, buying among private bullion
investors rebounded in February after three consecutive monthly
drop, said a survey by online precious metals market
BullionVault.
The Gold Investor Index, which measures the balance of
customers adding to gold holdings over those reducing them, was
up to 53.5 in February from 51.9 in January. A reading of 50
signals an equal number of net gold buyers and sellers.
In the physical market, India's trade minister said on
Tuesday he had raised the issue of easing some curbs on gold
imports with the finance ministry, as the restrictions were
encouraging smuggling and hurting the gems and jewellery
industry.
India lost its spot as the world's biggest gold consumer to
China last year, after the government imposed the restriction on
imports to narrow the current account deficit.
Among other precious metals, silver dropped 0.7
percent to $21.22 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.5
percent to $1,462 an ounce and palladium gained 1.9
percent to $760.25 an ounce.
2:10 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1337.90 -12.40 -0.9 1331.20 1352.90 123,575
US Silver MAR 21.188 -0.260 -1.2 21.010 21.490 919
US Plat APR 1464.10 3.40 0.2 1442.00 1467.60 12,405
US Pall MAR 763.70 13.90 1.9 745.70 765.00 69
Gold 1337.86 -12.43 -0.9 1331.70 1352.21
Silver 21.220 -0.160 -0.7 21.050 21.500
Platinum 1462.00 7.50 0.5 1443.00 1465.00
Palladium 760.25 14.25 1.9 746.50 763.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 132,880 141,424 186,063 16.89 -0.05
US Silver 43,500 75,457 57,709 26.65 1.86
US Platinum 13,415 10,125 12,924 17.73 0.98
US Palladium 10,798 8,163 5,588 13.93 1.13
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing
by William Hardy, Marguerita Choy and Andrew Hay)