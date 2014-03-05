* Global equities mixed, dollar down after U.S. data * Focus shifts to U.S. jobs on Friday * Platinum at 4-month highs as talks to end strike falter * Coming up: U.S. weekly jobless claims Thursday (New throughout, updates prices and market activity; adds second byline and dateline) By Frank Tang and Clara Denina NEW YORK/LONDON, March 5 Gold edged higher on Wednesday after weak U.S. private-sector job data and lackluster services-sector activities, but gains were slight as Washington and Moscow set up talks to reduce tensions over Ukraine, reducing gold's safe-haven bid. Platinum rose to its highest price since early September on supply fears after wage talks collapsed between the world's top platinum producers and South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU). Investors bought gold after data showed U.S. private employers added fewer workers than expected in February and services sector growth hit a four-year low. Severe U.S. weather also crimped shopping and consumer spending in recent weeks, leading to slower economic growth or outright contraction in some areas of the country, the Federal Reserve's anecdotal Beige Book report said. Frank McGhee, head precious metals dealer at Chicago commodities brokerage Alliance Financial LLC, said the brutal cold that has hit economic growth and crimped equities has given gold a boost that may not last.. "Once we start to get any signs of spring, we are going to see economic activities come roaring back, which are bearish for gold," McGhee said. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,337.54 an ounce by 3:48 p.m. EST (2048 GMT), following Tuesday's 1.2 percent drop. U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up $2.40 at $1,340.30. Trading volume was less than 100,000 lots, or 30 percent of its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed. A U.S. nonfarm payrolls report on Friday should give investors a further opportunity to gauge the strength of the economic recovery and its potential implications for the Fed's plan to unwind its stimulus. PLATINUM AT NEAR 6-MONTH HIGH Platinum reached its highest since Sept. 9 at $1,486.00 an ounce after the three major producers, Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and Lonmin, said the government-mediated talks with AMCU had broken down. Platinum was last trading up 1.1 percent at $1,471.50 an ounce. The AMCU strike, which began on Jan. 23, has hit 40 percent of global production of the precious metal. South Africa produces around 75 percent of the world's platinum. Palladium rose 1.2 percent to $768.50 an ounce after earlier hit an 11-month high of $779.50. Silver inched down 1 cent to $21.13 an ounce. 3:48 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL US Gold APR 1340.30 2.40 0.2 1332.70 1342.00 89,827 US Silver MAR 21.239 0.051 0.2 21.165 21.290 126 US Plat APR 1476.60 12.50 0.9 1456.30 1489.00 19,265 US Pall MAR 772.65 8.95 1.2 772.40 775.60 17 Gold 1337.54 3.04 0.2 1333.00 1341.50 Silver 21.130 -0.010 0.0 21.180 21.300 Platinum 1471.50 15.90 1.1 1457.70 1486.00 Palladium 768.50 9.20 1.2 764.70 779.50 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG US Gold 98,074 142,151 185,118 16.9 0.01 US Silver 24,341 75,450 57,777 25.62 -1.03 US Platinum 20,672 10,539 12,958 17.73 0.00 US Palladium 11,390 8,312 5,624 14.76 0.83 (Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy, Jane Baird and David Gregorio)