SINGAPORE, March 6 Gold was trading in a tight range on Thursday, supported near $1,335 an ounce by weak U.S. data, with investors waiting for developments in the Ukraine geopolitical crisis and a key jobs report for further cues. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,336.66 an ounce by 0020 GMT, after rising slightly by 0.2 percent in the previous session. * Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. private hiring and service sector growth were dented by severe weather. * High-level diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine made little apparent headway at talks in Paris on Wednesday with Moscow and Washington at odds and Russia's foreign minister refusing to recognise his Ukrainian counterpart. * The U.S. Mint said it will resume selling its American Eagle platinum bullion coins on March 10, ending a four-year exit from the market. * The five banks involved in setting the London benchmark gold price have been accused in a lawsuit of price manipulation, a filing with a U.S. federal court in New York showed. * Platinum was trading near a six-month high on supply worries. Wage talks between the world's top platinum producers and South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction workers Union collapsed on Wednesday, dashing hopes for an end to a crippling six-week strike. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro stayed on the defensive early on Thursday, having lost ground against many of its peers as investors made short shrift of the common currency ahead of possible policy easing by the European Central Bank. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 Germany Industrial orders 1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate 1245 Euro zone ECB refinancing rate 1330 ECB President Draghi holds news conference 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES AT 0020 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1336.66 -0.35 -0.03 Spot silver 21.16 0 0 Spot platinum 1473.49 -0.75 -0.05 Spot palladium 770.25 1.45 0.19 Comex gold 1337.1 -3.2 -0.24 Comex silver 21.21 -0.061 -0.29 Euro 1.3731 DXY 80.113 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)