SINGAPORE, March 6 Gold was trading in a tight
range on Thursday, supported near $1,335 an ounce by weak U.S.
data, with investors waiting for developments in the Ukraine
geopolitical crisis and a key jobs report for further cues.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,336.66 an
ounce by 0020 GMT, after rising slightly by 0.2 percent in the
previous session.
* Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. private hiring and
service sector growth were dented by severe weather.
* High-level diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in
Ukraine made little apparent headway at talks in Paris on
Wednesday with Moscow and Washington at odds and Russia's
foreign minister refusing to recognise his Ukrainian
counterpart.
* The U.S. Mint said it will resume selling its American
Eagle platinum bullion coins on March 10, ending a four-year
exit from the market.
* The five banks involved in setting the London benchmark
gold price have been accused in a lawsuit of price manipulation,
a filing with a U.S. federal court in New York showed.
* Platinum was trading near a six-month high on
supply worries. Wage talks between the world's top platinum
producers and South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and
Construction workers Union collapsed on Wednesday, dashing hopes
for an end to a crippling six-week strike.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro stayed on the defensive early on Thursday, having
lost ground against many of its peers as investors made short
shrift of the common currency ahead of possible policy easing by
the European Central Bank.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100 Germany Industrial orders
1200 Britain BOE Bank Rate
1245 Euro zone ECB refinancing rate
1330 ECB President Draghi holds news conference
1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1336.66 -0.35 -0.03
Spot silver 21.16 0 0
Spot platinum 1473.49 -0.75 -0.05
Spot palladium 770.25 1.45 0.19
Comex gold 1337.1 -3.2 -0.24
Comex silver 21.21 -0.061 -0.29
Euro 1.3731
DXY 80.113
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)