* Gold trading flat ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data
* Prices could see short-term upside from Ukraine tensions
-analyst
* Platinum near 6-month high on supply worries
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 6 Gold was trading in a tight
range on Thursday, supported near $1,335 an ounce by weak U.S.
data, with investors awaiting further cues from developments in
Ukraine and a key jobs report.
Traders said they expect a quiet trading session ahead of
Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, which should help them
gauge the strength of the labour market in the world's top
economy and the outlook for the Federal Reserve's stimulus.
Tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine should in
the meantime support gold, often seen as a safe-haven asset.
"In the next few days, the situation in Ukraine will
continue to be uncertain and will keep the markets nervous.
Because of that, I expect an upside potential in the short term
for gold prices," said Alexis Garatti, an economist at Haitong
International Research in Hong Kong.
Spot gold was down slightly by 0.1 percent at
$1,335.60 an ounce by 0721 GMT, after rising slightly by 0.2
percent in the previous session on soft data on U.S. private
hiring and services sector growth.
Gold hit a four-month high on Monday near $1,355 an ounce
after Russia's incursion into Ukraine's Crimea region over the
weekend. Russia and the West face their most serious
confrontation since the Cold War over Ukraine, a major
commodities exporter and strategic link between East and West.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis made little
headway at talks in Paris on Wednesday.
The U.S. State Department dropped diplomatic niceties and
all but accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of lying about
events in Ukraine, publishing a list of what it said were 10 of
his "false claims."
DATA EYED
After recent data showed the U.S. economy has been impacted
by severe weather conditions, financial markets are looking
towards a jobs report on Friday for direction.
Jobs growth likely picked up enough in February to encourage
the U.S. Fed to continue to scale back its monetary stimulus,
although the gain is likely to be tepid given the unrelentingly
harsh winter weather.
"Since there has been no major development in Ukraine,
people are looking for the nonfarm data before taking any big
positions," said one gold trader.
Among other precious metals, platinum was trading
near a six-month high on supply worries.
Wage talks between the world's top platinum producers and
South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union
collapsed on Wednesday, dashing hopes for an end to a crippling
six-week strike.
PRICES AT 0721 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1335.6 -1.41 -0.11
Spot silver 21.16 0 0
Spot platinum 1473.5 -0.74 -0.05
Spot palladium 771.5 2.7 0.35
Comex gold 1335.7 -4.6 -0.34
Comex silver 21.22 -0.051 -0.24
Euro 1.373
DXY 80.163
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin, Tom
Hogue and Subhranshu Sahu)