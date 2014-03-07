SINGAPORE, March 7 Gold held on to sharp
overnight gains on Friday to trade near a four-month high and
looked poised to log its fifth straight week of gains as a
weaker dollar and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine lifted its
safe-haven status.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,348.63 an ounce
by 0024 GMT, after rising 1 percent on Thursday. The metal has
gained nearly 2 percent for the week.
* Palladium, with a 5 percent increase, was headed
for its best weekly gain in nearly eight months due to supply
worries from top producers Russia and South Africa.
* Crimea's parliament voted to join Russia on Thursday in a
dramatic escalation of the crisis over the Ukrainian region that
prompted U.S. President Barack Obama to order sanctions.
* The European Central Bank left interest rates on hold and
unveiled no other measures to bolster a fragile euro zone
recovery on Thursday, boosting the euro.
* Switzerland's upper house rejected a popular initiative
that would prohibit the Swiss National Bank from selling any of
its gold reserves, saying the proposal could hamper the central
bank's ability to fulfil its mandate.
* Platinum was on track for another weekly gain as
strikes at top producers in South Africa hurt supply.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro jumped against the dollar on Thursday to highs
last touched in December and to a peak against the yen unmatched
since January after European policymakers signaled no need for
new economic stimulus.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1100 Germany Industrial output
1330 U.S. Unemployment rate
1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls
1330 U.S. International trade
PRICES AT 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1348.63 -2.11 -0.16
Spot silver 21.44 0 0
Spot platinum 1479.25 1.65 0.11
Spot palladium 778.75 1.45 0.19
Comex gold 1349.2 -2.6 -0.19
Comex silver 21.5 -0.07 -0.34
Euro 1.3864
DXY 79.651
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)