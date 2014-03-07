SINGAPORE, March 7 Gold held on to sharp overnight gains on Friday to trade near a four-month high and looked poised to log its fifth straight week of gains as a weaker dollar and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine lifted its safe-haven status. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold eased 0.2 percent to $1,348.63 an ounce by 0024 GMT, after rising 1 percent on Thursday. The metal has gained nearly 2 percent for the week. * Palladium, with a 5 percent increase, was headed for its best weekly gain in nearly eight months due to supply worries from top producers Russia and South Africa. * Crimea's parliament voted to join Russia on Thursday in a dramatic escalation of the crisis over the Ukrainian region that prompted U.S. President Barack Obama to order sanctions. * The European Central Bank left interest rates on hold and unveiled no other measures to bolster a fragile euro zone recovery on Thursday, boosting the euro. * Switzerland's upper house rejected a popular initiative that would prohibit the Swiss National Bank from selling any of its gold reserves, saying the proposal could hamper the central bank's ability to fulfil its mandate. * Platinum was on track for another weekly gain as strikes at top producers in South Africa hurt supply. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The euro jumped against the dollar on Thursday to highs last touched in December and to a peak against the yen unmatched since January after European policymakers signaled no need for new economic stimulus. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1100 Germany Industrial output 1330 U.S. Unemployment rate 1330 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls 1330 U.S. International trade PRICES AT 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1348.63 -2.11 -0.16 Spot silver 21.44 0 0 Spot platinum 1479.25 1.65 0.11 Spot palladium 778.75 1.45 0.19 Comex gold 1349.2 -2.6 -0.19 Comex silver 21.5 -0.07 -0.34 Euro 1.3864 DXY 79.651 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)