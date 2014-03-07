* Gold up nearly 2 pct for the week as Ukraine tensions mount * Physical demand quiet due to price rally * Palladium near year-high on supply fears * Coming up: US nonfarm payrolls at 1330 GMT (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, March 7 Gold held steady on Friday after its sharp overnight rise to near a four-month high and was poised to log its fifth straight week of gains as a weaker dollar and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine boosted its safe-haven status. The metal has gained nearly 9 percent in the last five weeks, though it was largely unchanged on Friday as investors shied away from making big bets ahead of a key U.S. jobs report. A poor jobs report could further boost gold prices but some traders warned that prices could have already accounted for the weakness from severe cold weather. The biggest factor supporting gold, however, is still Ukraine, over which Russia and the West are facing their most serious confrontation since the end of the Cold War. Crimea's parliament voted on Thursday to join Russia, in a dramatic escalation of the crisis over the Ukrainian region, prompting U.S. President Barack Obama to order sanctions on those responsible for Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine. "If the situation in Ukraine gets worse, prices will go higher. However, if the crisis is resolved, gold could fall back to $1,320," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo. Spot gold was trading nearly unchanged at $1,349 an ounce by 0715 GMT, after rising 1 percent on Thursday. The metal has gained nearly 2 percent for the week. Prices were also supported by a weaker dollar, which dropped against the euro after the European Central Bank left interest rates on hold. "We expect upside to be limited to the range of $1,380-$1,400 per troy ounce, that is if the gold price even manages to break the key technical level of $1,361.60 per troy ounce," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures. Physical demand for gold has been subdued since prices crossed $1,300. In top consumer China, premiums over spot prices were below $1 an ounce on Friday, compared with over $20 an ounce earlier in the year. PLATINUM GROUP METALS SHINE Palladium, with a 5 percent increase, was headed for its best weekly gain in nearly eight months. It was trading near its year-high of $781.50 an ounce hit on Thursday. Political tensions in top producer Russia and union strikes in second-biggest producer South Africa have triggered fears of supply constraints. Platinum was on track for its second straight weekly gain. Thousands of South African platinum miners from the AMCU union marched through Pretoria to protest what it says are state and company efforts to break its six-week old wage strike against the world's three top producers of the precious metal. PRICES AT 0715 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1349 -1.74 -0.13 Spot silver 21.48 0.04 0.19 Spot platinum 1479.25 1.65 0.11 Spot palladium 778.46 1.16 0.15 Comex gold 1349.3 -2.5 -0.18 Comex silver 21.52 -0.054 -0.25 Euro 1.3858 DXY 79.669 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)