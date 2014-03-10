SINGAPORE, March 10 Gold edged lower for a
second straight session on Monday after strong U.S. jobs data
eased fears of an economic slowdown and dimmed the metal's
safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.3 percent to $1,336.36 an ounce
by 0025 GMT, after dropping nearly 1 percent on Friday.
* Palladium was trading near its highest in a year
boosted by fears of supply constraints from geopolitical
tensions in top producer Russia and mine strikes in
second-biggest producer South Africa.
* Data on Friday showed that U.S. job growth accelerated
sharply in February despite the icy weather that gripped much of
the nation, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to continue
reducing its monetary stimulus.
* China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, swinging
the trade balance into deficit and adding to fears of a slowdown
in the world's second-largest economy despite the Lunar New Year
holidays being blamed for the slide.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 1.50 tonnes to
805.20 tonnes on Friday.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets
in gold futures and options for a fourth consecutive week as
geopolitical tensions boosted speculative interest to its
highest in more than a year, according to data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stocks slipped in early trade on Monday and the
dollar stepped back from its recent highs as disappointing
Chinese trade data and uncertainty over the crisis in Ukraine
kept risk appetite in check.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 France Industrial output
0900 Italy Industrial output
0930 Eur zone Sentix index
PRICES AT 0025 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1336.36 -3.49 -0.26
Spot silver 20.8 -0.09 -0.43
Spot platinum 1472 -5.75 -0.39
Spot palladium 778 -1 -0.13
Comex gold 1336.7 -1.5 -0.11
Comex silver 20.86 -0.068 -0.32
Euro 1.3883
DXY 79.662
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)