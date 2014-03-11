SINGAPORE, March 11 Gold was steady near $1,340
an ounce on Tuesday as fears of an economic slowdown in China
and Ukraine's geopolitical crisis keep investors seeking
safe-haven bullion.
In a sign of investor confidence in the precious metal amid
global uncertainties, the world's biggest bullion-backed
exchange-traded fund saw its largest inflow in a month on
Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had inched up 0.07 percent to $1,339.45
an ounce by 0024 GMT.
* A pro-Russian force opened fire in seizing a Ukrainian
military base in Crimea on Monday and NATO announced
reconnaissance flights along its eastern frontiers as
confrontation around the Black Sea peninsula showed no sign of
easing.
* February's shock fall in Chinese exports has cast a shadow
over the global outlook, even as analysts blamed much of the
drop on the Lunar New Year holidays.
* SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings rose 7.50 tonnes
to 812.70 tonnes on Monday - the biggest inflow since Feb. 13.
* Barrick Gold Corp said it plans to sell about
13.5 percent of its holdings in its majority-owned subsidiary
African Barrick Gold.
* A public spat emerged on Monday between South Africa's
labour mediator and the Chamber of Mines over the former's
handling of talks to end an almost seven-week strike in the
platinum sector, further dashing hopes of any breakthrough.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets were set for another tense session on
Tuesday as worries about China's economy continue to
reverberate, taking a particularly hard toll on commodity
prices.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 Germany Trade data
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism
1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories
PRICES AT 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1339.45 0.91 0.07
Spot silver 20.81 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1471.25 -2.25 -0.15
Spot palladium 772.25 -0.75 -0.1
Comex gold 1339.6 -1.9 -0.14
Comex silver 20.835 -0.075 -0.36
Euro 1.3873
DXY 79.765
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
