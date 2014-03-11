* SPDR sees 7.5-tonne inflow
* Ukraine crisis to keep gold prices above $1,320 -analyst
* Physical demand weak; Chinese prices still at discount
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 11 Gold was steady near $1,340
an ounce on Tuesday as fears of an economic slowdown in China
and Ukraine's geopolitical crisis keep investors seeking
safe-haven bullion.
In a sign of investor confidence in the precious metal amid
global uncertainties, the world's biggest bullion-backed
exchange-traded fund saw its largest inflow in a month on
Monday.
Traders expect the metal to be well-supported between $1,330
and $1,350, with the next big movement expected from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.
"Gold continues to be largely supported above $1,329, and
while prices are unlikely to break above $1,361.60 in the
absence of war, underlying support from the Ukrainian crisis ...
is likely to keep prices elevated above $1,320 for an extended
time," said Joyce Liu, an analyst at Phillip Futures.
Spot gold had inched up 0.3 percent to $1,342.60 an
ounce by 0725 GMT. It ended flat on Monday after earlier
dropping as much as 0.8 percent.
Gold traders are watching developments in the Ukraine
crisis, over which the West and Russia are facing their worst
stand off since the Cold War.
Weak Chinese exports data for February is also making
investors opt for safe-haven gold rather than equities.
SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings rose 7.50 tonnes to
812.70 tonnes on Monday - the biggest inflow since Feb. 13.
"We will be trading sideways for a while as Ukraine tensions
remain high and these renewed China fears are making people
nervous," said a Singapore-based trader.
"Markets are now looking at the Fed. It remains to be seen
if the weather will have an impact on the Fed's stimulus
outlook."
The Fed holds its next policy meeting on March 18-19 at
which it is most likely to announce another $10 billion cut to
its bond-buying stimulus.
Recent U.S. economic data has shown that growth has been
hurt by severe cold weather.
In the physical market, Chinese prices continued to trade at
a discount to spot prices due to weak demand. Prices in Shanghai
were at a discount of $3 an ounce to London prices, compared
with a premium of over $20 at the beginning of the year.
Among other precious metals, a public spat emerged on Monday
between South Africa's labour mediator and the Chamber of Mines
over the former's handling of talks to end an almost seven-week
strike in the platinum sector, further dashing hopes of any
breakthrough.
PRICES AT 0725 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1342.6 4.06 0.3
Spot silver 20.9 0.1 0.48
Spot platinum 1475.5 2 0.14
Spot palladium 772.5 -0.5 -0.06
Comex gold 1342.7 1.2 0.09
Comex silver 20.945 0.035 0.17
Euro 1.3861
DXY 79.828
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies, Joseph
Radford and Subhranshu Sahu)