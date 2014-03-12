SINGAPORE, March 12 Gold held on to overnight
gains on Wednesday to trade near its highest in four months, as
global uncertainty over economic growth and tensions in Ukraine
burnished the metal's safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.1 percent to $1,347.40 an ounce
by 0027 GMT, after gaining 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
* Ukraine's government appealed for Western help on Tuesday
to stop Moscow annexing Crimea but the Black Sea peninsula,
overrun by Russian troops, seemed fixed on a course that could
formalise rule from Moscow within days.
* China's first bond default and weak data on exports have
worried investors about the health of the world's second-biggest
economy. Copper and iron ore prices have been hit hardest.
* Pakistan has extended its ban on gold imports to March 31,
as it tries to stop smuggling to India where high import duties
have made supplies scarce.
* Gold-backed exchange-traded products saw inflows of $500
million in February, a reversal from 13 consecutive months of
outflows, according to BlackRock.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stock markets were set to turn lower on Wednesday as
economic uncertainty in China and the United States combined
with political tensions in Ukraine to keep investors sidelined.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Industrial production
1200 India Industrial output
1800 U.S. Federal budget
PRICES AT 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1347.4 -1.94 -0.14
Spot silver 20.87 0.05 0.24
Spot platinum 1462.49 4.69 0.32
Spot palladium 762.75 -1.95 -0.26
Comex gold 1347.1 0.4 0.03
Comex silver 20.89 0.075 0.36
Euro 1.3856
DXY 79.788
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)