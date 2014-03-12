* Prices climb nearly 1 pct to highest since Sept
* Technical buying fuels momentum -trader
* Weakness in equities, base metals also supports
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, March 12 Gold climbed for a second
session on Wednesday to its highest in 5-1/2 months, as global
uncertainty over economic growth and tensions in Ukraine
burnished the metal's safe-haven appeal.
Weakness in equities and base metals, along with technical
buying, propelled gold prices through resistance at $1,355 an
ounce, traders said.
Other precious metals were higher too, with silver
climbing nearly 2 percent.
"There is quite a lot of attention on moves in other metal
markets, like base metals," said one Hong Kong-based precious
metals.
"It is possible we are seeing some move from base to
precious metals. We are seeing some technically fuelled buying
as well," he said.
"With temperatures rising in the market, people are sensing
that gold's downside maybe more limited than some of the other
markets."
Spot gold had gained 0.7 percent to $1,358.10 an
ounce by 0710 GMT, after earlier hitting $1,362.24 - its highest
since Sept. 20. The metal gained 0.8 percent on Tuesday.
U.S. gold futures rose over 1 percent to their 5-1/2
month high of $1,364.10.
Bullion has gained 13 percent this year following a 28
percent drop in 2013, on escalating uncertainties around the
world.
Ukraine's government appealed for Western help on Tuesday to
stop Moscow annexing Crimea but the Black Sea peninsula, overrun
by Russian troops, seemed fixed on a course that could formalise
rule from Moscow within days.
China's first bond default and weak data on exports have
stoked concerns about the health of the world's second-biggest
economy. Copper and iron ore prices have been hit the hardest.
In a sign of investor confidence in bullion, gold-backed
exchange-traded products saw inflows of $500 million in
February, a reversal from 13 consecutive months of outflows,
according to BlackRock.
PHYSICAL MARKETS
Demand for physical bullion and jewellery has dropped off
due to the jump in prices.
In China, the world's biggest gold consumer, local prices
are at a discount to spot prices of about $3 an ounce. Demand
has waned since the Lunar New Year holiday, before which prices
were at a premium of $20.
Pakistan has extended its ban on gold imports to March 31,
as it tries to stop smuggling to India where high import duties
have made supplies scarce.
PRICES AT 0710 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1358.1 8.76 0.65
Spot silver 21.06 0.24 1.15
Spot platinum 1464.6 6.8 0.47
Spot palladium 767.5 2.8 0.37
Comex gold 1358.2 11.5 0.85
Comex silver 21.11 0.295 1.42
Euro 1.3858
DXY 79.776
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
