SINGAPORE, March 13 Gold was trading near its
highest level in six months on Thursday as investors sought to
hedge their bets against geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and
economic slowdown fears in China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was trading flat at $1,365.10 an ounce by
0017 GMT, after jumping 1.3 percent on Wednesday. The metal
reached $1,370.60 in the previous session - its highest since
Sept. 19.
* The EU agreed on a framework on Wednesday for its first
sanctions on Russia since the Cold War, a stronger response to
the Ukraine crisis than many expected and a mark of solidarity
with Washington in the drive to make Moscow pay for seizing
Crimea.
* Markets are eyeing more economic data from China on
Thursday to determine the state of the economy, after a recent
bond default and a weak exports report sent equities and base
metals lower. Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.50 tonnes to
811.20 tonnes on Wednesday.
* India's biggest jewellery retailer Titan Co Ltd
hopes to start exports in the next fiscal year to perk up sales
that have been dampened by the country's strict curbs on gold
imports, a senior company official said.
MARKET NEWS
* World stock indexes declined for a fourth day and copper
dipped to near four-year lows before rebounding on Wednesday as
worries about China's economic slowdown intensified.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0530 China Industrial output
0530 China Retail sales
0530 China Urban investment
1230 U.S. Import prices
1230 U.S. Export prices
1230 U.S. Retail sales
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1400 U.S. Business inventories
PRICES AT 0017 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1365.1 -1.48 -0.11
Spot silver 21.22 -0.02 -0.09
Spot platinum 1468.49 2.69 0.18
Spot palladium 772.29 2.89 0.38
Comex gold 1365.4 -5.1 -0.37
Comex silver 21.28 -0.078 -0.37
Euro 1.3898
DXY 79.636
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
