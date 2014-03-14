SINGAPORE, March 14 Gold rose to fresh six-month
highs on Friday and was headed for its best weekly gain in four
weeks, buoyed by mounting tensions between Russia and the West
over Ukraine, and worries over an economic slowdown in China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,375.26 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after hitting fresh six-month high of $1,375.95.
* The metal has gained nearly 3 percent this week, marking
its sixth straight weekly gain.
* Russia launched new military exercises near its border
with Ukraine on Thursday, showing no sign of backing down on
plans to annex its neighbour's Crimea region despite a stronger
than expected drive for sanctions from the EU and United States.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned of "catastrophe"
unless Russia changes course, while in Ukraine a man died in
fighting between rival protesters in a mainly Russian-speaking
city.
* Data on Thursday showed China's economy slowed markedly in
the first two months of the year, with growth in investment,
retail sales and factory output all falling to multi-year lows.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 2.10 tonnes to
813.30 tonnes on Thursday.
* The Bank of England is consulting users of its gold vaults
over a review of its charges for storing and handling bullion, a
source close to the process said.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares skidded to a three-week low and the yen held
steady at lofty levels on Friday, as heightened tension in
Ukraine ahead of a weekend referendum prompted investors to shed
riskier assets.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1000 Euro zone Q4 unemployment
1355 U.S. University of Michigan sentiment index
PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1375.26 5.27 0.38
Spot silver 21.24 0.11 0.52
Spot platinum 1475 3.5 0.24
Spot palladium 775.72 2.72 0.35
Comex gold 1376 3.6 0.26
Comex silver 21.295 0.097 0.46
Euro 1.3863
DXY 79.629
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)