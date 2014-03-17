SINGAPORE, March 17 Gold rose for a fifth
session on Monday in its longest winning streak in two months to
hit a fresh six-month high as Crimea voted to join Russia,
heightening geopolitical tensions between Moscow and the West.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,386.44 an ounce by
0022 GMT, after earlier hitting $1,391.76 - its highest since
Sept. 9.
* Mounting tensions between Russia and the West spurred
safe-haven demand for the metal.
* Russian state media said Crimeans voted overwhelmingly to
break with Ukraine and join Russia on Sunday, as Kiev accused
Moscow of pouring forces into the peninsula and warned
separatist leaders "the ground will burn under their feet".
* U.S. President Barack Obama told Russian President
Vladimir Putin the United States rejected the results of a
secession referendum and warned that Washington was ready to
impose sanctions on Moscow over the crisis.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 3.29 tonnes to
816.59 tonnes on Friday.
* Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets
in gold futures and options for a fifth consecutive week, as
worries about tensions in Ukraine and China's economy boosted
speculative interest to a 15-month high, according to data from
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
* Increasing numbers of gold miners, battered by last year's
drop in bullion prices, are selling planned output forward to
help shore up their finances for stormy times, but these hedges
are only for the short term.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares got off to a shaky start on Monday after
citizens of Crimea overwhelmingly voted to break with Ukraine to
join Russia.
DATA/EVENTS
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing
1300 U.S. Overall net capital flow
1315 U.S. Industrial output
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index
PRICES AT 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1386.44 4.7 0.34
Spot silver 21.49 0.05 0.23
Spot platinum 1470.24 8.44 0.58
Spot palladium 772.75 6.35 0.83
Comex gold 1387.5 8.5 0.62
Comex silver 21.55 0.137 0.64
Euro 1.3905
DXY 79.447
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)