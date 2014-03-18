SINGAPORE, March 18 Gold was little changed on
Tuesday, hovering below a six-month high after rallies in global
shares hurt its appeal as an alternative investment, although
tensions over Crimea still offered some support.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold hardly moved at $1,366.36 an ounce by
2357 GMT. It had rallied on Monday to its highest since Sept. 9
at $1,391.76 an ounce before profit taking kicked in.
* U.S. gold eased 0.4 percent to $1,367.10 an ounce.
* The United States and European Union imposed personal
sanctions on Monday on Russian and Crimean officials involved in
the seizure of Crimea from Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir
Putin signed a decree recognising the region as a sovereign
state.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.47 percent to
812.78 tonnes on Monday from 816.59 tonnes on Friday.
* Gold's recent rally to six-month highs may spark a further
jump to levels last seen in the second half of 2013, technical
analysts said, but fresh highs could be followed by a slide back
to last year's three-year lows.
* With no end in sight, South Africa's platinum strike is
set to become the biggest single stoppage to hit the country's
mining sector since the end of apartheid in 1994, and now
threatens the viability of an industry already in deep trouble.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares inched forward and the yen slipped in early
trade on Tuesday after Crimea's vote to join Russia passed
relatively peacefully, but investors remained wary ahead of this
week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy review.
* U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, with the S&P 500 bouncing
from its worst weekly drop in the past seven, as concerns eased
over the situation in Crimea, while economic data indicated the
economy was improving after a winter slowdown.
* Brent oil futures fell more than $2 per barrel on Monday
to near six-week lows, as ample global supplies outweighed
concerns over continued tensions between Russia and the West
over the fate of Crimea.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 - GERMAN WHOLESALE PRICE INDEX FOR FEBRUARY
1000 - GERMAN ZEW ECONOMIC SENTIMENT FOR MARCH
1000 - EURO ZONE TRADE DATA FOR JANUARY
2145 - NEW ZEALAND CURRENT ACCOUNT FOR Q4
2330 - JAPAN REUTERS TANKAN DI FOR MARCH
2350 - JAPAN TRADE BALANCE FOR FEBRUARY
2350 - JAPAN IMPORTS AND EXPORTS FOR FEBRUARY
PRICES
Precious metals prices 2357 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1366.36 0.02 +0.00 13.40
Spot Silver 21.16 0.03 +0.14 9.02
Spot Platinum 1463.00 4.00 +0.27 6.98
Spot Palladium 770.00 0.50 +0.06 7.99
COMEX GOLD APR4 1367.10 -5.80 -0.42 13.75 1233
COMEX SILVER MAY4 21.23 -0.05 +0.00 9.58 354
Euro/Dollar 1.3925
Dollar/Yen 101.85
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)