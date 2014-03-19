SINGAPORE, March 19 Gold held steady on
Wednesday as fears of an escalation of tensions in Ukraine eased
slightly but markets remained cautious ahead a policy decision
by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Fed is expected to continue to reduce its monthly bond
purchase programme, but also to alter its forward guidance when
it gives its statement later in the day. The meeting will be the
first presided over by Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was little changed at $1,356.80 an ounce
by 0026 GMT. The metal rallied on Monday to a six-month high at
$1,391.76 before investors started to cash in profits, taking it
to $1350.19 on Tuesday.
* U.S. gold was at $1,357.20 an ounce, down 0.13
percent.
* The White House on Tuesday condemned Russian President
Vladimir Putin's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine and said it
was preparing a fresh round of sanctions in response to the
worst East-West crisis since the Cold War.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share markets opened on a tentative footing on
Wednesday, with investors cautious amid the backdrop of
East-West geopolitical tensions involving Ukraine and ahead of a
closely-watched Federal Reserve policy review later in the
session.
* U.S. crude oil futures rose by more than $1 per barrel to
its highest price in a week on Tuesday, following strong gains
in equities outweighed forecasts for another build in domestic
supplies, while Brent was bolstered by concerns over violence in
Crimea.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
N/A - The U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market
Committee announces decision on interest rates
0930- Bank of England will release the Minutes of March
Monetary Policy
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1356.80 1.16 +0.09 12.60
Spot Silver 20.81 0.04 +0.19 7.21
Spot Platinum 1455.00 4.50 +0.31 6.40
Spot Palladium 766.00 1.50 +0.20 7.43
COMEX GOLD APR4 1357.20 -1.80 -0.13 12.93 5180
COMEX SILVER MAY4 20.86 0.00 +0.00 7.69 400
Euro/Dollar 1.3930
Dollar/Yen 101.44
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Richard Pullin)