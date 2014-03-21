* Gold seen consolidating between $1,325 and $1,335/oz
* Coming Up: Euro zone Consumer confidence; 1500 GMT
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, March 21 Gold edged up on physical
buying on Friday but was on track for its biggest weekly fall
since September as the dollar firmed after the U.S. Federal
Reserve hinted at an interest rate hike in the first half of
2015.
Bullion briefly touched a six-month high of $1,391.76 on
Monday on tensions in Ukraine and concerns about growth in China
before investors booked profits and turned their attention to
safe haven U.S. dollar.
Cash gold added $2.96 an ounce to $1,330.85 by 0700
GMT, having fallen to $1,320.24 on Thursday, its weakest since
end-February. Low interest rates, which cut the opportunity cost
of holding non-yielding bullion above other assets, had been a
key factor driving bullion to all-time highs in recent years.
"I think the gold market has already shifted its focus back
to the U.S. dollar and U.S. monetary policy outlook. The Fed is
the main theme which is pressuring the market now," said Joyce
Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"There are signs gold is supported at about $1,320 level,
but I think the market is looking for direction. Although it has
rebounded quickly, there's simply no impetus to go beyond
$1,335. It's basically consolidating between $1,325 and $1,335."
A "golden cross" on the chart of spot bullion following a
three-month rally suggests prices could climb further this year
even after the Federal Reserve is set to keep trimming its
bond-buying stimulus, analysts said.
U.S. gold was steady at $1,331.30 an ounce.
Asian markets found their footing on Friday after Wall
Street shook off concerns about Federal Reserve policy, while a
spike in U.S. bond yields kept the dollar underpinned near
three-week highs.
Markets await comments from a quartet of Fed speakers later
on Friday. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Dallas Fed
President Richard Fisher, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota and Fed Governor Jeremy Stein are all due to talk.
The physical sector noted light buying from jewellers, but
demand from main consumer China remained slow because of the
weak yuan. Premiums for gold bars in Hong Kong were unchanged
from last week at $1 an ounce to the spot London prices.
China's yuan fell to a 13-month low on Friday and was set to
post its biggest weekly fall after the central bank lowered the
midpoint of its permitted trading range, which is seen as a
signal of official comfort with the currency's recent losses.
Weakening differentials between 99.99 percent purity gold
on the Shanghai Gold Exchange and cash gold
discouraged imports.
"Shanghai gold exchange is still at discounts to spot gold,
and the market wants to know if the yuan will continue to
depreciate," said a physical dealer in Hong Kong.
Looking ahead, the gold market has priced in tensions in
Ukraine, which means a rebound could be capped at around $1,350
an ounce, he said.
U.S. President Barack Obama raised the stakes in an
East-West confrontation over Crimea on Thursday by targeting
some of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest long-time
political and business allies with personal sanctions.
Gold jewellery exports from India edged higher by 1 percent
in February to $718.36 million from a year earlier, an industry
body statement said on Thursday.
Precious metals prices 0700 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1330.85 2.96 +0.22 10.45
Spot Silver 20.29 0.07 +0.35 4.53
Spot Platinum 1432.06 6.06 +0.42 4.72
Spot Palladium 768.47 5.67 +0.74 7.78
COMEX GOLD APR4 1331.30 0.80 +0.06 10.78 15948
COMEX SILVER MAY4 20.32 -0.11 +0.00 4.88 4434
Euro/Dollar 1.3784
Dollar/Yen 102.36
