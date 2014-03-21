* Fed's indication of interest rate hike weighs on gold
* Gold gives up gain earlier in week as tensions ease
* Palladium hits highest since Aug. 2011 on supply fear
* Coming up: U.S. home prices, new home sales data Mon.
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, March 21 Gold rose on Friday on
bargain hunting, though the market posted its biggest weekly
drop since November following the Federal Reserve's latest
indication that an interest rate hike could come in early 2015.
Palladium rose about 3 percent to its highest level since
August 2011, outperforming other precious metals as a miners'
strike in South Africa continued and concerns grew that the
standoff between major producer Russia and the West over Ukraine
could escalate.
Gold's gains on Friday, however, were limited as the market
was still reeling from a two-percent drop on Wednesday, when Fed
Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank will probably end its
massive bond-buying program this fall, and could start raising
interest rates around six months later.
"If the Fed is going to raise rates quicker than people had
expected, that's definitely bearish for gold," said Bill
O'Neill, partner of commodities investment firm LOGIC Advisors.
Spot gold was up 0.5 percent to $1,334.76 an ounce by
2:32 p.m. EST (1832 GMT), after falling to $1,320.24 on
Thursday, its weakest since end-February.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for April delivery settled up
$5.50 at $1,336 an ounce, with trading volume about 10 percent
above its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data showed.
On Monday, bullion briefly touched a six-month high of
$1,391.76 on tensions in Ukraine and concerns about growth in
China before the focus shifted towards the U.S. monetary stance.
Since then, bullion has come under pressure after Russia's
President Vladimir Putin signed laws completing its annexation
of Crimea, but said it had no plans to invade other parts of
Ukraine. For the week, gold fell nearly 3.5 percent.
"Once again the market has proven it cannot maintain
strength based on political tensions," O'Neill said.
GOLDEN CROSS, PALLADIUM RALLIES
A "golden cross" on the spot bullion chart following a
three-month rally suggests prices could climb further this year
even after the Federal Reserve is set to keep trimming its
bond-buying stimulus, analysts said.
Palladium rose as much as 4.5 percent to $797.00 an
ounce, its highest since August 2011. It was last trading up 3
percent at $785.59.
The metal has also benefited from the launch this week of
two palladium-backed exchange-traded funds in South Africa. A
similarly structured platinum fund launched in Johannesburg last
year saw hefty inflows of palladium's sister
metal.
In other precious metals, silver rose 0.3 percent to
$20.29 an ounce and platinum gained 0.1 percent to
$1,427.70 an ounce.
2:32 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold APR 1336.00 5.50 0.4 1328.00 1343.00 136,284
US Silver MAY 20.310 -0.120 -0.6 20.265 20.585 26,199
US Plat APR 1436.00 1.20 0.1 1434.00 1448.80 10,268
US Pall JUN 789.30 17.65 2.3 768.20 800.00 8,723
Gold 1334.76 6.87 0.5 1328.63 1342.43
Silver 20.290 0.070 0.3 20.270 20.560
Platinum 1427.70 1.70 0.1 1434.50 1445.50
Palladium 785.59 22.79 3.0 768.80 797.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 196,737 170,341 185,495 16.62 -0.47
US Silver 27,681 67,678 58,343 25.85 -2.68
US Platinum 15,696 13,633 13,187 18.63 0.22
US Palladium 8,965 7,717 5,663 22.68 1.29
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; editing
by Jason Neely and Meredith Mazzilli)