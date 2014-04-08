SINGAPORE, April 8 Gold ticked higher on Tuesday
to within a whisker of the $1,300-an-ounce level, regaining
ground from overnight losses as weaker equities increased its
safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,298.11 an ounce by
0026 GMT. It fell 0.5 percent in the previous session as a
short-covering rally after U.S. jobs data fizzed out.
* Holdings of the world's largest platinum-backed
exchange-traded fund, Johannesburg's NewPlat ETF, breached 1
million ounces for the first time last week, data from the fund
showed, as a strike in the South African platinum sector
prompted new buying.
* Mining-focused private equity firm Waterton Global
Resource Management has raised $1.016 billion for its latest
flagship precious metals fund.
* BlackRock said that gold ETPs had experienced a "momentum
shift" in the first quarter with interest rates holding steady
and higher prices. Gold ETPs attracted some $626 million in
March and $154 million over the quarter, according to BlackRock.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* Wall Street stocks slumped on Monday, extending a broad
retreat in global equities markets from a six-year high touched
last week, while U.S. Treasuries' yields moved lower.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Trade balance Feb
1130 U.S. NFIB business optimism March
1145 U.S. Weekly ICSC chain store sales
PRICES AT 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1298.11 2.07 0.16
Spot silver 19.87 0.05 0.25
Spot platinum 1422.25 1.25 0.09
Spot palladium 763.5 2.3 0.3
Comex gold 1298.5 0.2 0.02
Comex silver 19.915 0.008 0.04
Euro 1.3747
DXY 80.175
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)