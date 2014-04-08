* Stop-orders triggered after crossing $1,300 -trader
* Rising Ukraine tensions also support
* Morgan Stanley lowers 2014 price forecast by 12 pct
(Adds trader comments, updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 8 Gold rose more than 1 percent
on Tuesday boosted by technical buying after crossing the
$1,300-an-ounce mark, while mounting geopolitical tensions in
Ukraine burnished its safe-haven appeal.
The rise in bullion comes despite a sharp jump in Asian
equities and subdued demand in top buyer China, where prices
have been at a discount for more than a month.
Spot gold rose to a session high of $1,309.80 before
falling back slightly to trade up 0.9 percent at $1,307.41 by
0659 GMT.
It fell below $1,300 in the previous session as a
short-covering rally after U.S. jobs data fizzed out.
"Stops were triggered once prices crossed $1,300 as we were
trying to breach that level since early Asian trading," said one
Hong Kong-based trader.
"Ukraine tensions are supportive and there seems to be some
buying from China which returned from a holiday but it is not a
big jump in demand."
In Ukraine, pro-Moscow protesters seized arms in one city
and declared a separatist republic in another, in moves Kiev
described as part of a Russian-orchestrated plan to justify an
invasion to dismember the country.
Ukraine has launched an "anti-terrorist" operation in the
eastern city of Kharkiv and about 70 "separatists" have been
arrested for seizing the regional administration building.
Gold, seen as an alternative investment, usually benefits
from economic and geopolitical uncertainties.
"To the extent that investor pessimism overshadows the
ongoing improvement in the U.S. economy and equity benchmarks
struggle to make headway, gold should continue to benefit from
investment demand," said analysts at ETF Securities, a provider
of exchange-traded funds.
CHINESE DEMAND
Chinese markets reopened after the Tomb Sweeping holiday on
Monday, providing some support to prices.
Traders said they noticed a small uptick in buying interest
for gold, with Shanghai discounts to London prices narrowing
from Friday's $2 an ounce to less than 50 cents on Tuesday.
Chinese gold prices have been at a discount to spot prices
since early March, leading to lower imports.
Morgan Stanley on Monday lowered its gold price forecast for
2014 by 12 percent to $1,160, citing near-term headwinds
relating to rising U.S. interest rates and mounting regulatory
pressure on investment banks to scale bank commodity operations.
Silver, platinum and palladium were all
up about 1 percent.
PRICES AT 0659 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1307.41 11.37 0.88
Spot silver 20.04 0.22 1.11
Spot platinum 1432.74 11.74 0.83
Spot palladium 771.72 10.52 1.38
Comex gold 1307.9 9.6 0.74
Comex silver 20.075 0.168 0.84
Euro 1.3743
DXY 80.163
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Anupama Dwivedi)