* Chinese prices climb to premium of about $1/oz
* SPDR sees outflow of 2.7 tonnes
* Coming up: Fed releases minutes of March meeting at 1800
GMT
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 9 Gold was trading near its
highest in two weeks on Wednesday, bolstered by signs of
increasing demand in China and as rising tensions over Ukraine
burnished its safe-haven appeal.
But investors continued to pull money out of gold-backed
exchange-traded funds, raising the risk that price gains could
be short lived.
Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,311.10 an ounce
by 0646 GMT, after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous session.
The metal hit a two-week high of $1,314.43 on Tuesday.
"Gold is going to rebound some more in the short term," said
Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong's Wing Fung Financial
Group.
"After the Crimea annexation, I think people are more and
more concerned that the rest of the Ukraine territory will be in
danger somehow," he said, adding that would drive risk aversion
and push up gold prices.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry accused Russian agents
and special forces of stirring separatist unrest in eastern
Ukraine, saying Moscow could be trying to prepare for military
action as it had in Crimea.
Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula last month after a
referendum staged when Russian troops were already in control.
The rising tensions increased gold's safe-haven appeal,
while a lower greenback made the dollar-denominated metal more
attractive for holders of other currencies.
Technicals are also looking positive, said some analysts.
"The underlying bearishness is weaker compared to a week ago
as the (price) declines are short-lived and prices seem well
supported above $1,306.50, a resistance turned support level,"
Phillip Futures said in a note.
SPDR HOLDINGS VS CHINA DEMAND
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed ETF and a good measure of investor sentiment, fell
2.7 tonnes to 806.48 tonnes on Tuesday.
The fund has not seen any fresh inflows since March 24.
"As long as the outflows from ETFs continue, the price gains
will not stick," said one trader.
Meanwhile, in the physical markets Chinese buying seemed to
have picked up slightly.
Bullion prices on the Shanghai Gold Exchange
climbed to a premium of about $1 an ounce to spot prices for the
first time since early March.
They were at a discount of as much as $10 last month on weak
demand.
PRICES AT 0646 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1311.1 2.88 0.22
Spot silver 19.96 -0.03 -0.15
Spot platinum 1438.25 4.45 0.31
Spot palladium 773.25 1.15 0.15
Comex gold 1311.3 2.2 0.17
Comex silver 19.985 -0.072 -0.36
Euro 1.3783
DXY 79.844
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Joseph Radford)