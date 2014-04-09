* Gold up as dollar falls to two-week low vs euro
* Fed minutes did not reveal discussion about rates
* Largest gold-backed ETF sees fresh outflow
(Adds comment after Fed minutes, updates market activities)
By Frank Tang and Jan Harvey
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 9 Gold rose on Wednesday,
boosted by a weaker dollar and the release of Federal Reserve
minutes that eased concerns the central bank was set to hike
interest rates soon after it ended its massive monetary stimulus
later this year.
Gold prices pulled back after Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on
March 19 the U.S. central bank would probably end its massive
bond-buying program this fall and could start raising interest
rates around six months later.
The minutes from the Fed's March 18-19 meeting showed
policymakers were unanimous in wanting to ditch the thresholds
they had used to telegraph a policy tightening and did not
reveal any discussion of keeping rates near zero for a
"considerable time," as the Fed mentioned in a policy statement
issued after the meeting.
"While many had feared the Fed might raise interest rates
quicker than expected, the minutes showed that there is not
necessarily a set pace to do so, and that's why gold is catching
a rally," said Thomas Capalbo, precious metals trader at
brokerage Newedge.
Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,312.26 an ounce by
2:37 p.m. EDT (1837 GMT).
U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery settled
down $3.20 an ounce at $1,305.90, with trading volume about 35
percent below its 30-day average, preliminary Reuters data
showed.
Gold was also boosted after the dollar fell to a two-week
low against the euro after the Fed minutes.
A better tone in the U.S. economy and easing geopolitical
tensions had recently weighed heavily on gold's appeal as a
hedge, traders said.
"We're still struggling with the upside in thin trading amid
a lack of physical buying or any significant investor interest,"
Andrey Kryuchenkov, an analyst at VTB Capital, said.
"Investors will look elsewhere should developed economies
continue to recover," he said.
Physical gold funds showed further outflows, with holdings
of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, falling 2.7 tonnes to 806.48 tonnes on
Tuesday.
That reduced its net inflow for the year to 8 tonnes. The
fund has not seen any fresh inflows since March 24.
Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.4
percent at $19.92 an ounce, while platinum rose 0.4
percent to $1,439.49 an ounce and palladium gained 0.4
percent to $772.57 an ounce.
2:37 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1305.90 -3.20 -0.2 1301.10 1315.50 113,944
US Silver MAY 19.770 -0.287 -1.4 19.600 20.095 55,985
US Plat JUL 1438.90 -2.80 -0.2 1435.30 1447.40 4,528
US Pall JUN 782.55 6.70 0.9 774.00 784.20 2,168
Gold 1312.26 4.04 0.3 1301.20 1314.80
Silver 19.920 -0.070 -0.4 19.630 20.080
Platinum 1439.49 5.69 0.4 1436.50 1444.50
Palladium 772.57 3.07 0.4 775.00 782.00
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 125,330 193,115 181,352 15.56 -0.51
US Silver 76,730 47,540 58,405 22.31 -0.49
US Platinum 4,594 15,664 12,483 17.6 -1.82
US Palladium 2,202 5,602 5,834 29.82 0.49
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by Jane Baird, Mark Potter, David Evans, Meredith
Mazzilli and Paul Simao)