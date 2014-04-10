SINGAPORE, April 10 Gold steadied near two-week
highs on Thursday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting showed that officials were not keen on increasing
interest rates anytime soon.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,311.45 an ounce by 0034
GMT, after rising for the last two sessions.
* The minutes from the Fed's March 18-19 meeting showed
policymakers were unanimous in wanting to ditch the thresholds
they had used to telegraph a policy tightening and did not
reveal any discussion of keeping rates near zero for a
"considerable time," as the Fed mentioned in a policy statement
issued after the meeting.
* Gold stocks sitting inside U.S. exchange warehouses have
risen to a 10-month high as physical buying has continued to
weaken, underscoring concerns about slowing demand from Asia.
* Russia's biggest gold miner Polyus Gold is
considering delisting from London, Kommersant newspaper said,
which would make it the first Russian company to heed a call by
officials to bring assets home to survive Western sanctions.
* South Africa-based coal producer Exxaro hopes to
diversify into platinum group metals and is looking at
opportunities which could include assets Anglo American
has signaled it might divest.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares look to extend recent solid gains on
Thursday, while the dollar drifted at three-week lows against a
basket of major currencies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Trade data March
0645 France Industrial output Feb
1230 U.S. Import prices March
1230 U.S. Export prices March
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1800 U.S. Federal budget March
PRICES AT 0034 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1311.45 0.05 0
Spot silver 19.88 0.03 0.15
Spot platinum 1437.75 2.85 0.2
Spot palladium 779.75 1.45 0.19
Comex gold 1312.1 6.2 0.47
Comex silver 19.92 0.15 0.76
Euro 1.3858
DXY 79.496
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)