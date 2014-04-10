* Gold scales fresh 2-week high
* Prices to peak around $1,321 -technicals
* Chinese prices back at discount
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 10 Gold extended gains to a
third session on Thursday, scaling fresh two-week highs, after
minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting showed that
officials were not keen on increasing interest rates anytime
soon.
Gold prices came under pressure last month after Fed Chair
Janet Yellen said the U.S. central bank would probably end its
massive bond-buying programme this fall and could start raising
interest rates around six months later.
Low interest rates, which cut the opportunity cost of
holding non-yielding bullion above other assets, had been an
important factor driving gold higher in recent years.
Minutes from the Fed's March 18-19 meeting released on
Wednesday showed policymakers were unanimous in wanting to ditch
the thresholds they had used to telegraph a policy tightening
and did not reveal any discussion of keeping rates near zero for
a considerable time.
"The main takeaway from the meeting minutes is: nothing has
changed, any perception of added hawkishness is
miscommunication," said Phillip Futures analyst Joyce Liu.
"Although there is more room for upside, the climb (in gold
prices) is expected to be ... a choppy one. In the mid-term,
prices are more likely to succumb to underlying bearishness,"
said Liu.
Spot gold rose to $1,318.10 an ounce - its highest
since March 24 - before settling to trade up 0.4 percent at
$1,317.10 by 0636 GMT.
It had gained 1.2 percent in the previous two sessions, also
helped by rising geopolitical tensions in Ukraine that boosted
its safe-haven appeal.
Gold got off to a good start to 2014 after a 28 percent drop
in 2013, but posted its first monthly decline of the year in
March on fears that the Fed would soon hike rates.
SPDR Gold Trust, the biggest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw fresh money coming in earlier in the
year but it hasn't recorded any inflow since March 24.
Lack of fund inflows, combined with subdued physical demand,
would undermine any price gains, traders warned.
As a sign of weak physical demand, gold stocks sitting in
U.S. exchange warehouses have risen to a 10-month high.
Prices in top buyer China slipped back to a discount of
about $2 an ounce on London prices on Thursday from a premium in
the previous session.
PRICES AT 0636 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1317.1 5.7 0.43
Spot silver 19.96 0.11 0.55
Spot platinum 1442.5 7.6 0.53
Spot palladium 777.64 -0.66 -0.08
Comex gold 1317.8 11.9 0.91
Comex silver 19.985 0.215 1.09
Euro 1.3837
DXY 79.563
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies and
Joseph Radford)