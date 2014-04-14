SINGAPORE, April 14 Gold jumped to a three-week
high on Monday as mounting geopolitical tensions in Ukraine
curbed investor appetite for risk, sending equities lower and
boosting bullion's safe-haven appeal.
Palladium gained for a fifth straight session to its highest
since August 2011 on growing worries about supply from top two
producers, Russia and South Africa.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose to a three-week high of $1,328.30 an
ounce before settling to trade up 0.6 percent at $1,325.50 by
0030 GMT.
* Palladium scaled fresh three-year highs on fears
that more U.S. sanctions on top producer Russia could affect
supply of the metal.
* The United States is prepared to step up sanctions against
Moscow if pro-Russian military actions in eastern Ukraine
continue, a senior U.S. envoy said. The next round of U.S.
sanctions are expected to target Russian business sectors such
as mining, banking and energy.
* Platinum gained about 1 percent to its highest in
nearly a month as labour strikes in South Africa continued.
* Ukraine has given pro-Russian separatists a Monday morning
deadline to disarm or face a "full-scale anti-terrorist
operation" by its armed forces, raising the risk of a military
confrontation with Moscow.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 1.80 tonnes to
804.42 tonnes on Friday.
MARKET NEWS
* The safe-haven yen started the week on a firm footing and
Asian shares braced for more losses on Monday after a dismal
week on Wall Street.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Industrial production Feb
1230 U.S. Retail sales March
1400 U.S. Business inventories Feb
PRICES AT 0030 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1325.5 7.53 0.57
Spot silver 20.08 0.13 0.65
Spot platinum 1464 13.9 0.96
Spot palladium 809.38 8.98 1.12
Comex gold 1326.1 7.1 0.54
Comex silver 20.09 0.144 0.72
Euro 1.3844
DXY 79.623
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Miral Fahmy)