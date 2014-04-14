* Palladium gains for fifth straight session
* Gold gains to three-week high
* U.S. prepared to step up sanctions against Russia
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 14 Palladium gained for a fifth
straight session on Monday to its highest since August 2011 on
growing fears that supply would be hurt by more U.S. sanctions
on top producer Russia and prolonged labour strikes in No. 2
producer South Africa.
Gold jumped to a three-week high as mounting geopolitical
tensions in Ukraine curbed investor appetite for risk, sending
equities lower and boosting bullion's safe-haven appeal.
Relations between Russia and the West are at their worst
since the Cold War, as Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine,
saying the Russian population there was under threat. Some
Western governments believe the Kremlin is preparing to take
control of eastern Ukraine as well.
The United States is prepared to step up sanctions against
Moscow if pro-Russian military actions in eastern Ukraine
continue, a senior U.S. envoy said, with the sanctions set to
target mining, banking and energy, among other sectors.
Palladium has outperformed other precious metals this year,
gaining about 14 percent supported by fears of supply, and
growing demand in the auto sector.
"The combination of the ongoing mining strikes in South
Africa and the tension buildup between Russia and the West over
Ukraine puts nearly three quarters of palladium supply at risk
of some form of disruption," HSBC analysts said in a note.
"On the demand side, continued strength in the U.S. and
China auto market is a supportive case for palladium as it is an
important component used in the fabrication of autocatalysts."
Palladium rose as much as 1.7 percent $814.20 an
ounce on Monday - its highest since Aug. 3, 2011, before
settling to trade up 1.3 percent at $810.50 by 0640 GMT.
Spot gold rose to a three-week high of $1,329.70 as
Asian equities continued to lose more ground.
Platinum gained about 1 percent to its highest in
nearly a month as labour strikes continued in South Africa.
GOLD TO GAIN MORE
Analysts said gold could see more gains in the near term as
tensions over Ukraine remained high and technicals were
supportive.
"There are still leftover signs of bullishness as the price
momentum is highly positive and prices did not retrace gains
immediately after the impulsive $10 rise at (Monday) open,"
Phillip Futures said in a note. It said the upside was likely
capped at $1,335.
Outflows continued from SPDR Gold Trust, the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, in a sign that the
price rally is not likely to last for long.
Holdings in the fund fell 1.80 tonnes to 804.42 tonnes on
Friday.
Buying in the physical markets was still thin with Chinese
prices trading at a discount to spot gold.
PRICES AT 0640 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1328.81 10.84 0.82
Spot silver 20.06 0.11 0.55
Spot platinum 1463.74 13.64 0.94
Spot palladium 810.5 10.1 1.26
Comex gold 1329.3 10.3 0.78
Comex silver 20.07 0.124 0.62
Euro 1.3837
DXY 79.661
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Editing by Miral Fahmy, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Joyjeet
Das)