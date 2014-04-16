SINGAPORE, April 16 Gold was struggling near
$1,300 an ounce on Wednesday, after sliding overnight on
technical selling and fears of slackening demand in top consumer
China.
The metal's losses come despite heightened geopolitical
tensions in Ukraine. Safe-haven bids for gold failed to emerge
even after Kiev began an operation against separatist militia in
the Russian-speaking east.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was steady at $1,303.25 an ounce by 0027
GMT, after closing down 1.8 percent on Tuesday. At one point it
fell to a low of $1,290.34.
* Chinese firms could have locked up as much as 1,000 tonnes
of gold in financing deals, an industry report said, indicating
a big a slice of imports has been used to raise funds due to
tight credit conditions, rather than to meet consumer demand.
* A broader crackdown on using commodities for finance could
unleash that stock into the market - almost a third of annual
global production - and hit gold imports from China, recently a
big support for gold prices amid waning investor interest and
the unwinding of U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings rose 0.60 tonnes to
806.82 tonnes on Tuesday.
* South Africa's Association of Mineworkers Construction
Union asked the government and the public for funds to help
striking members in the platinum sector, who have gone nearly
three months without pay.
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets traded flat and government debt rose
on Tuesday over rising tensions in Ukraine after Russia declared
the country on the brink of civil war, though Wall Street stocks
managed to end higher in a volatile session as blue chips
advanced.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Q1 GDP
0200 China Industrial output March
0200 China Retail sales March
0200 China Urban investment March
0800 Euro zone Current account Feb
1230 U.S. Housing starts March
1230 U.S. Building permits March
1315 U.S. Industrial output March
PRICES AT 0027 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1303.25 1.21 0.09
Spot silver 19.54 -0.03 -0.15
Spot platinum 1439.74 4.84 0.34
Spot palladium 792.95 1.25 0.16
Comex gold 1303.3 3 0.23
Comex silver 19.57 0.081 0.42
Euro 1.381
DXY 79.832
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry)