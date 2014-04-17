* SPDR sees 8.39 tonne outflow, biggest since December
* Asian shares higher, tracking Wall Street
(Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 17 Gold fell for a second
session out of three on Thursday on higher equities and as the
world's biggest gold-backed fund saw its sharpest outflow in
nearly four months.
Bullion fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday to its lowest in
1-1/2 weeks on technical selling and fears over slowing demand
in top consumer China, but steadied just above the $1,300 an
ounce in the previous session.
By 0710 GMT, spot gold had slipped 0.3 percent to
$1,298.56 an ounce. Silver was also lower by 0.2 percent.
"While we do not have a strong directional view on gold in
the near term, the path of least resistance is down and the
technical picture suggests further losses in the offing," ANZ
analysts said in a note.
"Safe-haven demand for gold will likely become a feature
again in the near term (on Ukraine). But the market remains
fickle, and profits are likely to be taken off the table
quickly."
Rising stock prices could also take a toll on gold, which is
often seen as an alternative investment asset. Asian share
markets eked out gains on Thursday as dovish comments from the
head of the U.S. Federal Reserve lifted Wall Street for a third
straight session.
More importantly, the sharp dip in holdings of gold-backed
exchange-traded funds - which tend to reflect investor sentiment
- could weigh on prices.
Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust fell 8.39 tonnes to 798.43
tonnes on Wednesday - the biggest outflow since Dec. 23,
reversing gains of the previous two sessions.
Physical buyers are also reluctant to purchase jewellery,
bars and coins at current price levels as they see further
downside to the metal, traders said.
China has been leading the drop-off in physical demand in
Asia. Shanghai prices have been at a discount to spot prices for
more than a month on soft demand and weaker yuan, denting the
incentive for banks to import.
Any escalation in tensions between Russia and the West over
Ukraine could offer some upside.
Separatists flew the Russian flag on armoured vehicles taken
from the Ukrainian army, humiliating a Kiev government operation
to recapture eastern towns controlled by pro-Moscow partisans.
Foreign ministers from East and West will try to defuse the
Ukraine crisis on Thursday in Geneva.
PRICES AT 0710 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1298.56 -3.84 -0.29
Spot silver 19.57 -0.03 -0.15
Spot platinum 1435.4 3.35 0.23
Spot palladium 797.3 -0.6 -0.08
Comex gold 1299 -4.5 -0.35
Comex silver 19.58 -0.054 -0.28
Euro 1.3838
DXY 79.677
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Michael Perry and
Anupama Dwivedi)