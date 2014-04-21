SINGAPORE, April 21 Gold edged higher on Monday
as heightened tensions in Ukraine sparked some safe-haven
buying, but fund outflows and weak physical demand continued to
cloud the metal's outlook.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had gained 0.5 percent to $1,300.21 an
ounce by 0026 GMT.
* Trading volumes were thin as Hong Kong and London were
closed on Monday for Easter.
* At least three people were killed in a gunfight in the
early hours of Sunday near a Ukrainian city controlled by
pro-Russian separatists, shaking an already fragile
international accord that was designed to avert a wider
conflict.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3.29 tonnes to
795.14 tonnes on Thursday.
* Merger talks between Barrick Gold Corp and
Newmont Mining Corp, the world's top two gold producers,
broke down in the past few days, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing unnamed sources.
* China has begun allowing gold imports through its capital
Beijing, sources familiar with the matter said, in a move that
would help keep purchases by the world's top bullion buyer
discreet at a time when it might be boosting official reserves.
* South African platinum producers made a new wage offer on
Thursday in a bid to end a three-month strike at their mines
that has hit 40 percent of global output of the industrial
metal.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar firmed in early Asian trading on Monday, though
the tense situation in Ukraine was likely to keep traders on
their toes, with some markets still closed for the Easter
holiday. Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened higher.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1230 U.S. national activity index March
1400 U.S. leading index March
PRICES AT 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1300.21 6.56 0.51
Spot silver 19.65 0.06 0.31
Spot platinum 1411.35 6.55 0.47
Spot palladium 793.47 -0.53 -0.07
Comex gold 1300.3 6.4 0.49
Comex silver 19.68 0.084 0.43
Euro 1.3812
DXY 79.883
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)