* Gold retreats from early climb to $1,300 in choppy trade
* Australia, Hong Kong, London closed for Easter
* SPDR outflows totalled 9.3 tonnes last week
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 21 Gold fell to a
two-and-a-half-week low in choppy and thin holiday trade on
Monday, hurt by sharp outflows from the world's biggest
bullion-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) and a stronger dollar.
The metal was also hurt by a spurt of technical selling
after it was unable to hold on to the $1,300-an-ounce level hit
early in the trading session.
Spot gold fell to a two-and-a-half-week low of
$1,281.40, before pruning the losses to trade down 0.6 percent
at $1,286.30 by 0641 GMT.
"One aspect is that the market is pretty thin today and
liquidity is going to be constrained," said Victor Thianpiriya,
an analyst at ANZ.
Australia, Hong Kong and London are closed on Monday for the
Easter holiday.
"But people have been spooked by the near 10-tonne decline
in SPDR holdings that we saw last week."
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top gold ETF and a good
measure of investor sentiment, saw outflows of 9.3 tonnes last
week.
Before last week, the fund - closely watched due to the size
of its holdings - had gained 6.2 tonnes from the beginning of
2014.
Last year, huge outflows from the fund were partly
responsible for the 28 percent drop in gold's price. Investors
shifted money to better-performing equities as the U.S. Federal
Reserve began to unwind its monetary stimulus.
Due to the fund outflows, bullion investors have largely
ignored the heightened geopolitical tensions in Ukraine which
had earlier lent some safe-haven support for the metal.
At least three people were killed in a gunfight in the early
hours of Sunday near a Ukrainian city controlled by pro-Russian
separatists, shaking an already fragile international accord
that was designed to avert a wider conflict.
The dollar index edged up on Monday. A stronger
greenback makes the dollar-denominated metal more expensive for
holders of other currencies.
Physical demand remained quiet in Asia, led by subdued
interest in top buyer China, where a weaker yuan has dented
bullion imports.
In physical market news, China has begun allowing gold
imports through its capital Beijing, sources familiar with the
matter said, in a move that would help keep purchases discreet
at a time when it might be boosting official reserves.
In news from the gold mining industry, sources told Reuters
that talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining
Corp over a combination that would create a gold mining
behemoth have hit a snag, but the companies remain keen on a
deal and discussions are likely to resume.
PRICES AT 0641 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1286.3 -7.35 -0.57
Spot silver 19.31 -0.28 -1.43
Spot platinum 1407.1 2.3 0.16
Spot palladium 790.5 -3.5 -0.44
Comex gold 1286.7 -7.2 -0.56
Comex silver 19.335 -0.261 -1.33
Euro 1.3819
DXY 79.837
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Joseph Radford, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Sunil
Nair)