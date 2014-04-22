SINGAPORE, April 22 Gold extended losses into a
fourth session on Tuesday, hovering near its lowest in 2-1/2
weeks as equities climbed and on outflows from bullion-backed
funds.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold had fallen 0.1 percent to $1,288.11 an
ounce by 0021 GMT. The metal declined to $1,281.40 the day
before - its lowest since April 3.
* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 3 tonnes to 792.14
tonnes on Monday.
* Last week alone, outflows from the fund - closely watched
due to the size of its holdings - totalled 9.3 tonnes, erasing
all the gains made in the year.
* Talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont
Mining Corp about a potential merger have hit a snag,
but sources said the companies remain keen to reach a deal and
discussions are likely to resume.
* Goldcorp Inc said it is walking away from its
hostile bid for Osisko Mining Corp, clearing the way
for Yamana Gold Inc and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd
to take control of Osisko's flagship Canadian Malartic mine.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, building on last week's rally
as investors continued to digest corporate results, while the
dollar reached a two-week high against the yen after Japan
posted a record trade deficit.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1300 U.S. monthly home price index Feb
1400 Euro zone consumer confidence April
1400 U.S. existing home sales March
1400 U.S. Richmond Fed composite index April
PRICES AT 0021 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1288.11 -1.43 -0.11
Spot silver 19.37 -0.02 -0.1
Spot platinum 1399.74 6.64 0.48
Spot palladium 776.33 -0.37 -0.05
Comex gold 1288.5 0 0
Comex silver 19.4 0.049 0.25
Euro 1.3793
DXY 79.974
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Joseph Radford)