* Gold dropped overnight to lowest since Feb
* Physical buying fails to emerge despite lower prices
(Adds premiums, updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 23 Gold was steady but near its
lowest in more than two months on Wednesday, with stronger
equities denting the metal's safe-haven appeal and outflows from
bullion funds showing weak investor appetite.
The metal was also weighed down by U.S. data that showed
home prices rose in February and existing home sales were a bit
stronger than expected. A solid economic recovery would hurt
gold's appeal as an alternative investment.
Asia shares held firm after a Chinese manufacturing survey
met expectations, while on Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the
Nasdaq posted a sixth straight session of gains.
Spot gold was trading flat at $1,283.50 an ounce by
0640 GMT. It fell to a low of $1,277.10 on Tuesday - its weakest
since Feb. 11.
"There is support at $1,275. But if we break that level, we
are going to fall to $1,250," said Yuichi Ikemizu, branch
manager for Standard Bank in Tokyo.
"The market is bearish right now because there are no
physical buyers even at the sub-$1,300 level. Selling by
exchange-traded funds is also a negative," he said.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund and a good measure of investor sentiment,
has seen sharp outflows in recent days, weighing on prices.
Last week alone, the fund's outflows totalled 9.3 tonnes,
erasing all the gains made in the year. Traders said persistent
outflows from the top ETF could make any gains in prices hard to
hold.
Physical demand in Asia, which tends to provide some support
at lower price levels, failed to emerge as buyers expect more
price declines, dealers said.
"I thought some demand would emerge when prices fell below
$1,300 but I was surprised to see no strong buying interest,"
said one dealer in Hong Kong.
In top buyer China, demand has been quiet as a weaker yuan
made it more expensive to buy dollar-denominated gold.
China's yuan hit a 16-month low against the dollar on
Wednesday as companies bought dollars to hedge long yuan
positions, amid intensified market anticipation that the yuan's
recent weakness will last longer than previously expected.
Shanghai prices were at a premium of about $1 an ounce to
spot prices on Wednesday, flipping from a discount overnight.
In other Asian countries, premiums were either stable or
slightly lower from week-ago levels.
India's gold imports in April and May could be less than
half of arrivals in March, as restrictions on the movement of
cash during general elections dent the buying power of
consumers, jewellery industry officials said.
PRICES AT 0640 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1283.5 0.5 0.04
Spot silver 19.42 0.06 0.31
Spot platinum 1401.8 9.5 0.68
Spot palladium 782.75 2.65 0.34
Comex gold 1283.9 2.8 0.22
Comex silver 19.44 0.079 0.41
Euro 1.3828
DXY 79.815
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Richard Pullin)