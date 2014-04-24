SINGAPORE, April 24 Gold was little changed on Thursday, hovering near the weakest in more than two months, as a rally in equities dimmed its appeal as an alternative investment and jewellers looked for prices to fall further. FUNDAMENTALS * Gold was quoted at $1,283.65 an ounce by 0023 GMT. It dropped to a low of $1,277.10 on Tuesday - its weakest since Feb. 11 -- due to outflows from physical gold funds. * U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,283.70 an ounce. * Investment demand remains weak with the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, seeing sharp outflows in recent days. Last week alone, the fund's outflows totalled 9.3 tonnes, erasing all the gains made in the year. * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United States of being behind the political upheaval in Ukraine and said Moscow would respond if its interests came under attack. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * Asian markets could get a lift on Thursday after tech heavyweights Apple and Facebook beat Wall Street expectations, sending their stock up sharply and boosting Nasdaq futures. * The New Zealand dollar rallied on Thursday after the country's central bank lifted interest rates and signalled more hikes ahead, while caution ahead of a speech by the European Central Bank kept the euro subdued. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Business climate April 0800 Germany If business climate April 1230 U.S. Durable goods orders March 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims PRICES Precious metals prices 0023 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1283.65 0.36 +0.03 6.53 Spot Silver 19.38 -0.02 -0.10 -0.15 Spot Platinum 1398.25 1.65 +0.12 2.25 Spot Palladium 784.85 1.45 +0.19 10.08 COMEX GOLD JUN4 1283.70 -0.90 -0.07 6.81 1612 COMEX SILVER MAY4 19.43 -0.01 +0.00 0.28 641 Euro/Dollar 1.3814 Dollar/Yen 102.50 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)