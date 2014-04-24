SINGAPORE, April 24 Gold was little changed on
Thursday, hovering near the weakest in more than two months, as
a rally in equities dimmed its appeal as an alternative
investment and jewellers looked for prices to fall further.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Gold was quoted at $1,283.65 an ounce by 0023 GMT.
It dropped to a low of $1,277.10 on Tuesday - its weakest since
Feb. 11 -- due to outflows from physical gold funds.
* U.S. gold was also little changed at $1,283.70 an
ounce.
* Investment demand remains weak with the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, seeing
sharp outflows in recent days. Last week alone, the fund's
outflows totalled 9.3 tonnes, erasing all the gains made in the
year.
* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United
States of being behind the political upheaval in Ukraine and
said Moscow would respond if its interests came under attack.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian markets could get a lift on Thursday after tech
heavyweights Apple and Facebook beat Wall Street expectations,
sending their stock up sharply and boosting Nasdaq futures.
* The New Zealand dollar rallied on Thursday after the
country's central bank lifted interest rates and signalled more
hikes ahead, while caution ahead of a speech by the European
Central Bank kept the euro subdued.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0645 France Business climate April
0800 Germany If business climate April
1230 U.S. Durable goods orders March
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0023 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1283.65 0.36 +0.03 6.53
Spot Silver 19.38 -0.02 -0.10 -0.15
Spot Platinum 1398.25 1.65 +0.12 2.25
Spot Palladium 784.85 1.45 +0.19 10.08
COMEX GOLD JUN4 1283.70 -0.90 -0.07 6.81 1612
COMEX SILVER MAY4 19.43 -0.01 +0.00 0.28 641
Euro/Dollar 1.3814
Dollar/Yen 102.50
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)