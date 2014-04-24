* Gold to rebound to $1,298-technicals
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, April 24 Gold edged up on Thursday
but held near a more than two-month low with a rally in equities
dimming its appeal as an alternative investment, while demand
from jewellers was also muted as they waited for prices to drop
further.
Investors are now waiting for the release of U.S. jobless
claims and durable goods orders data for clues on the health of
the world's largest economy ahead of next week's meeting of the
Federal Reserve Open Market Committee on interest rates.
Gold rose $1.46 to $1,284.75 an ounce on short
covering. It hit a low of $1,277.10 on Tuesday, its weakest
since Feb. 11 due to outflows from physical gold funds.
"There are conflicting signals on the chart and I think
traders are waiting for a breakout. On the spot gold chart, I am
looking at support and resistance at $1,280 and $1,288.50," said
Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures.
"A sudden escalation of tension in Ukraine is probably going
to provide support. Especially at this point, when traders are
looking for a sign which will tilt the scale towards either the
bullish or the bearish side."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the United
States of being behind the political upheaval in Ukraine and
said Moscow would respond if its interests came under attack.
However, it is the U.S. economic health that will continue
to be the main driver of gold prices in the near term, while a
lack of physical buying was likely to trim gains, dealers said.
U.S. gold was steady at $1,284.90 an ounce.
Investment demand remains weak with the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, seeing
sharp outflows in recent days.
Last week, the fund's outflows totalled 9.3 tonnes, erasing
all the gains made in the year.
"It seems that $1,300 is not easy to break through for the
time being. There's not much buying from China. People are just
waiting for the price to fall," said a physical dealer in Hong
Kong.
"Premiums for gold are mostly unchanged at $1, although
there are also people who offer it at 80 cents premiums,
depending on the brand."
In other markets, shares in tech heavyweights Apple and
Facebook held hefty after-hours gains on Thursday as their
results handily outpaced Wall Street expectations, though Asian
markets managed only a mumbled cheer on the news.
Precious metals prices 0636 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1284.75 1.46 +0.11 6.62
Spot Silver 19.37 -0.03 -0.15 -0.21
Spot Platinum 1397.74 1.14 +0.08 2.21
Spot Palladium 782.25 -1.15 -0.15 9.71
COMEX GOLD JUN4 1284.90 0.30 +0.02 6.91 14854
COMEX SILVER MAY4 19.41 -0.03 +0.00 0.18 4272
Euro/Dollar 1.3817
Dollar/Yen 102.32
(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Joseph Radford)