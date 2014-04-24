* New Ukraine worries, U.S. options-related buying boost
gold
* U.S. gold futures volume strong on rising tensions
* Encouraging U.S. durable goods orders data hits gold early
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 24 Gold rose on Thursday
as rising geopolitical tensions and options-related buying
helped reverse the precious metal's early sharp losses after it
fell to a 2-1/2 month low.
Bullion prices were underpinned after Ukrainian forces
killed up to five pro-Moscow rebels as they closed in on the
separatists' military stronghold in the east.
Gold rose as much as 1.1 percent to near $1,300 an ounce
near 10 a.m EDT (1400 GMT), with U.S. gold futures logging more
than 20,000 lots in a 10-minute period, or about 20 percent of
volume at the time, when Russia said it launched army drills
near the border in response, raising fears that its troops would
invade.
Buying related to Thursday's COMEX May option expiration
also supported gold prices, with heavy concentrations of open
interest for both call and put options at the $1,300 strike
price, traders said.
"Traders are eyeing that $1,300 mark, which offers some
resistance to the rally," said Tom Power, senior commodity
broker at Chicago-based RJO Futures. "You are going to get a lot
of traders dancing around that number."
Spot gold was up 0.8 percent at $1,292.95 an ounce by
5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT).
In early U.S. trading, spot gold had fallen to a 2-1/2 month
low of $1,268.24 due to firmer equities and a weaker technical
picture that had triggered strong selling, traders said.
U.S. COMEX gold futures for June delivery shot up $6
to settle at $1,290.60 an ounce.
Upbeat U.S. durable goods orders for March had earlier given
a boost to the dollar, triggering further declines in the price
of gold.
Tensions between Moscow and Western powers over Ukraine are
lending gold support, but it remains in a somewhat fragile
situation as interest from long-term investors is still absent,
Saxo Bank's head of commodity strategy Ole Hansen said.
Investment demand remains weak with the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, seeing
sharp outflows in recent days.
Last week, the fund's outflows totalled 9.3 tonnes, erasing
all the gains made in the year.
Among other precious metals, silver was up 1.1
percent at $19.62 an ounce, having dropped to a nearly five-
month low of $18.91 an ounce earlier.
Platinum rose 0.8 percent to $1,408.25 an ounce and
palladium gained 2.1 percent to $799.50 an ounce,
reversing a recent sharp pullback.
Platinum group investors are now digesting news that three
top platinum producers said they will take their wage-settlement
offer directly to the miners in a bid to end the longest mining
strike in living memory for South Africa.
5:00 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1290.60 6.00 0.5 1268.40 1299.00 182,063
US Silver MAY 19.688 0.250 1.3 18.930 19.910 88,272
US Plat JUL 1409.60 5.70 0.4 1387.30 1417.20 12,857
US Pall JUN 802.30 16.30 2.1 778.00 806.00 6,658
Gold 1292.95 9.66 0.8 1268.80 1297.90
Silver 19.620 0.220 1.1 18.980 19.870
Platinum 1408.25 11.65 0.8 1388.50 1411.50
Palladium 799.50 16.10 2.1 779.50 802.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 190,460 154,369 174,240 15.75 -0.01
US Silver 130,253 52,831 59,564 22.14 -1.84
US Platinum 12,976 13,032 12,297 16.68 0.16
US Palladium 7,434 5,546 5,933 28.75 -0.96
(Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in Singapore; Editing
by Catherine Evans, Meredith Mazzilli and Jan Paschal)