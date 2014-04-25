SINGAPORE, April 25 Gold was little changed on
Friday and held near its weakest level in more than two months
following overnight gains in equities, but rising tensions in
Ukraine could offer some support.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold eased 0.06 percent to $1,292.50 an ounce
by 0036 GMT. It had dropped to around a 2-1/2 month low of
$1,268.24 on Thursday due to firmer equities and a weaker
technical picture.
* U.S. gold was at $1,293.00 an ounce, up $2.40 an
ounce.
* Ukrainian forces killed up to five pro-Moscow rebels on
Thursday as they closed in on the separatists' military
stronghold in the east, and Russia launched army drills near the
border in response, raising fears its troops would invade.
* Turkey cut its gold holdings by 14.3 tonnes to 483 tonnes
in March, while Russia lowered its bullion reserves slightly
last month, data from the International Monetary Fund showed on
Thursday.
* Newmont Mining Corp, which sources have said is in
talks with Barrick Gold Corp on a merger, reported a
steep drop in first-quarter earnings on Thursday as a result of
lower gold and copper prices.
* For the top stories on metals and other news, click
, or
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar came under pressure against the yen on Friday
as rising tensions in Ukraine undermined optimism about U.S.
economic growth following strong U.S. durable goods data.
* Asian stocks struggled to rise on Friday, as the impact of
upbeat U.S. economic data and robust U.S. tech shares faced off
against fears of an escalating Ukraine crisis that bolstered the
safe-haven yen.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1345 U.S. Markit Services PMI Final April
1355 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Final April
PRICES
Precious metals prices 0036 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1292.50 -0.74 -0.06 7.27
Spot Silver 19.66 0.06 +0.31 1.29
Spot Platinum 1410.90 4.75 +0.34 3.17
Spot Palladium 798.50 0.00 +0.00 11.99
COMEX GOLD JUN4 1293.00 2.40 +0.19 7.59 1964
COMEX SILVER MAY4 19.68 -0.01 +0.00 1.57 354
Euro/Dollar 1.3829
Dollar/Yen 102.31
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)