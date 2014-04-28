* Ukraine, softer equities support gold
* But gains from geopolitical tensions could be short-lived
-analyst
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, April 28 Gold climbed to its highest
in 1-1/2 weeks on Monday, steadying above $1,300 an ounce as
weaker equities and escalating geopolitical tensions in Ukraine
boosted the metal's safe-haven appeal.
Traders were cautious about the price gains as they said the
tensions could be short-lived and that outflows from gold-backed
exchange traded funds had only paused, rather than reversing.
They were also waiting for U.S. nonfarm payrolls report and
the Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the week for
stronger trading cues.
"While the price break over $1,300 may be construed as
positive for the bullion market, gains that have historically
been boosted by bouts of rising geopolitical tensions tends to
be fleeting and can be erased just as fast as they materialize,"
HSBC analysts said in a note.
Spot gold was steady at $1,302.60 an ounce by 0643
GMT, after earlier hitting $1,306.11 - its highest since April
16.
Pro-Russian rebels paraded European monitors they are
holding in eastern Ukraine, freeing one but saying they had no
plans to release another seven as the United States and Europe
prepared new sanctions against Moscow.
The rising tensions sent risk-averse investors scurrying out
of global equities, and into safe-havens such as gold.
Investor sentiment towards gold has improved in recent days.
Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish bets in gold
and silver futures and options, their first increase in five
weeks, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission on Friday.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's biggest bullion ETF, has
not seen any outflows since April 22 though it hasn't seen any
inflows either.
Markets are eyeing the Fed's policy statement on Wednesday
and a U.S. jobs report on Friday to gauge the strength of the
economy and the outlook for the U.S. central bank's stimulus
measures.
In the physical market, premiums in India - the world's
second biggest gold consumer - jumped to $110 an ounce, their
highest level in more than 2-1/2 months due to short supplies.
In top buyer China, premiums were at about $2 an ounce.
Platinum and palladium gained as violence
erupted in South Africa's strike-hit platinum belt on Sunday.
However, the end game to the 13-week strike seemed to be
drawing near after the producers said they would take their
latest wage offer directly to employees.
PRICES AT 0643 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1302.6 -0.24 -0.02
Spot silver 19.61 0 0
Spot platinum 1423.25 8.05 0.57
Spot palladium 806.73 0.93 0.12
Comex gold 1302.8 2 0.15
Comex silver 19.645 -0.046 -0.23
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
