* Russia criticises EU over sanctions
* Traders eyeing Fed meeting and jobs report
* Coming up: Federal Reserve policy statement Wednesday
(Adds second byline, dateline, updates market activities)
By Frank Tang and Clara Denina
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 29 Gold rose slightly but
remained below $1,300 an ounce on Tuesday as the market focused
on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting and expectations
for strong U.S. data, with prices underpinned by uncertainty
over Ukraine.
Bullion investors largely stayed on the sidelines as the Fed
started a two-day policy meeting and is expected to reduce its
monthly bond purchase program for the fourth time in a row and
to provide guidance on when it might raise interest rates.
Spot gold inched up 14 cents to $1,295.74 an ounce by
4:28 p.m. EST (2028 GMT). Prices touched a near two-week high of
$1,306.11 on Monday on escalating geopolitical worries before
cutting gains on signs of a strengthening U.S. housing market.
U.S. gold futures for June delivery settled down
$2.70 to $1,296.30 an ounce, underperforming spot gold.
"Rumbling in the background there are still tensions between
Russia and the West over Ukraine ... but we are seeing some
pre-selling ahead of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee
meeting) and the non-farm payrolls," Societe Generale analyst
Robin Bhar said.
A strong economy could mean that the Fed could quicken its
path towards a tighter monetary stance.
Loose monetary policy, coupled with prolonged low interest
rates, which cut the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion above other assets, had been important factors driving
gold higher in recent years.
The next market focus will be U.S. non-farm payrolls data
for April, scheduled for release on Friday.
However, traders remained cautious in expectation of further
developments in the Ukrainian crisis.
Russia criticised the European Union on Tuesday over new
sanctions imposed on Russian officials, saying the EU was
following Washington's lead and should be ashamed of itself.
Gold has gained some strength over the past few weeks from
investors stepping up demand as they seek refuge from riskier
assets amid the political troubles.
Silver was down 0.6 percent to $19.45 an ounce. Spot
platinum gained 0.5 percent to $1,424.25 an ounce while
spot palladium climbed 0.6 percent to $803.25 an ounce.
4:28 PM EST LAST/ NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT
SETTLE CHNG CHNG VOL
US Gold JUN 1296.30 -2.70 -0.2 1286.10 1302.00 98,385
US Silver MAY 19.488 -0.100 -0.5 19.305 19.590 15,581
US Plat JUL 1431.40 11.70 0.8 1411.10 1438.00 8,622
US Pall JUN 807.90 7.20 0.9 795.25 809.75 3,216
Gold 1295.74 0.14 0.0 1286.70 1300.90
Silver 19.450 -0.110 -0.6 19.340 19.600
Platinum 1424.25 7.25 0.5 1411.50 1433.00
Palladium 803.25 5.05 0.6 796.50 807.50
TOTAL MARKET VOLUME 30-D ATM VOLATILITY
CURRENT 30D AVG 250D AVG CURRENT CHG
US Gold 102,916 130,063 181,359 17.44 0.06
US Silver 64,838 48,024 58,338 24.94 -0.86
US Platinum 8,715 9,368 12,540 17.99 0.66
US Palladium 3,393 5,424 5,652 27.3 2.58
(Additional reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Singapore;
Editing by William Hardy and Cynthia Osterman)