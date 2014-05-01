SINGAPORE, May 1 Gold held at lower levels hit
overnight on Thursday, pressured by the U.S. Federal Reserve
cutting its bullion-friendly stimulus measures further and
outflows from the world's biggest gold fund resumed after a
1-1/2 week pause.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was flat at $1,290.96 an ounce by 0026
GMT, after losing 0.4 percent on Wednesday.
* The Fed looked past a dismal reading on first quarter U.S.
growth and gave a mostly upbeat assessment of the economy's
prospects as it announced another cut in its massive bond-buying
stimulus.
* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 4.19 tonnes to 787.95
tonnes on Wednesday - its biggest outflow since April 16.
* U.S. lawmakers scolded federal regulators for not doing
enough to prevent scam artists from luring retirees into risky
investments in precious metals, fraud from which has cost
victims an estimated $300 million since 2001.
* U.S. gold coin sales in April recovered from a seven-month
low in March as retail buying picked up, while early interest of
the newly launched platinum coins slackened after a burst of
initial buying in their first month.
* Several Asian markets, including China, Hong Kong and
Singapore, are closed for the Labour Day holiday.
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets edged higher on Wednesday as the Fed
reinforced investor views that the U.S. economy shows signs of
strength despite weak data for the first quarter, while oil
prices fell on record-high U.S. inventories.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0100 CN NBS Manufacturing PMI for April
1130 US Challenger Layoffs for April
1230 US Personal consumption for March
1230 US Personal Income for March
1230 US Consumption, Adjusted for March
1230 US Core PCE Price Index for March
1230 Initial Jobless Claims
1400 US Construction Spending for March
1400 US ISM Manufacturing Index for April
US Total Vehicle Sales for April
PRICES AT 0026 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1290.96 -0.33 -0.03
Spot silver 19.13 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1420.2 -1.8 -0.13
Spot palladium 806.85 -0.65 -0.08
Comex gold 1291.5 -4.4 -0.34
Comex silver 19.14 0.021 0.11
Euro 1.3866
DXY 79.522
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most
active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)