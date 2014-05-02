SINGAPORE, May 2 Gold was steady on Friday after two consecutive sessions of losses, but the metal was headed for its second weekly drop in three on growing optimism about the U.S. economy and selling in the top bullion-backed exchange-traded fund. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,283.66 an ounce by 0034 GMT, after falling 0.6 percent in the previous session. * Gold is down 1.6 percent for the week. Silver, with a 3 percent loss, is headed for its worst weekly performance in six weeks. * SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings fell 2.39 tonnes to 785.55 tonnes on Thursday, after losing 4.19 tonnes on Wednesday. * Investors resumed dumping gold holdings this week after the Federal Reserve looked past a dismal reading on first quarter U.S. growth and gave a mostly upbeat assessment of the economy's prospects as it announced another cut in its massive bond-buying stimulus. * Markets are eyeing U.S. jobs data later in the day for further clues on the economy. * Goldcorp Inc Chief Executive Chuck Jeannes said he was disappointed the company failed in its takeover bid for Osisko Mining Corp but not overpaying for the smaller Canadian miner was the right thing to do. * For the top stories on metals and other news, click , or MARKET NEWS * The dollar struggled to make any headway early on Friday, still languishing near a three-week trough against a basket of major currencies as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a closely watched U.S. employment report. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0800 EZ Markit Mfg PMI for April 1230 US Non Farm Payrolls for April 1400 US Durable Goods for March 1400 Factory Orders for March PRICES AT 0034 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1283.66 0.17 0.01 Spot silver 19.01 0.01 0.05 Spot platinum 1418.49 0.89 0.06 Spot palladium 810 0.4 0.05 Comex gold 1284.1 0.7 0.05 Comex silver 19.06 0.017 0.09 Euro 1.3865 DXY 79.523 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)