SINGAPORE, May 6 Gold was trading near its
highest in three weeks on Tuesday, holding gains from the last
two sessions as more intense fighting in Ukraine lifted the
metal's safe-haven appeal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,310.70 an ounce by
0020 GMT, after gaining 2 percent over the last two sessions. On
Monday, gold climbed to $1,315.60 - its highest since April 15,
before paring some gains.
* Pro-Russian rebels shot down a Ukrainian helicopter in
fierce fighting near the eastern town of Slaviansk on Monday,
and Kiev drafted police special forces to the southwestern port
city of Odessa to halt a feared westward spread of rebellion.
* Goldcorp Inc has resumed operations at its
Los Filos mine in Mexico after reaching a new five-year
occupancy agreement with local landowners.
* South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) said its striking members had rejected the latest
wage offer by the world's three biggest platinum mining
companies.
* South African President Jacob Zuma has accused the AMCU
union of irresponsibility for dragging out the platinum strike
for almost four months, saying there was a risk of workers
losing their jobs because of the dispute.
* Three trade groups asked a U.S. appeals court to stop the
Securities and Exchange Commission from implementing a new rule
requiring companies to determine if their products contain
"conflict minerals" from a war torn region in Africa.
MARKET NEWS
* Global equity markets were steady on Monday as upbeat U.S.
data offset a contraction in Chinese manufacturing that renewed
concerns about a slowing economy in China.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0745 Italy Markit/ADACI Services PMI April
0750 France Markit Services PMI April
0755 Germany Markit Services PMI April
0800 Euro zone Markit Services PMI April
0900 Euro zone Retail sales March
1230 U.S. International trade March
1400 U.S. IBD economic optimism May
PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1310.7 1.2 0.09
Spot silver 19.57 0.04 0.2
Spot platinum 1448.5 4.25 0.29
Spot palladium 811.47 -2.13 -0.26
Comex gold 1311.1 1.8 0.14
Comex silver 19.59 0.019 0.1
Euro 1.3873
DXY 79.51
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin)