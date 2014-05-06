* Gold steady after sharp gains in last two sessions
SINGAPORE, May 6 Gold was flat on Tuesday after
gaining in the previous two sessions but traded near its highest
in three weeks as more intense fighting in Ukraine lifted the
metal's safe-haven appeal.
Pro-Russian rebels shot down a Ukrainian helicopter in
fierce fighting near the eastern town of Slaviansk on Monday,
and Kiev drafted police special forces to the southwestern port
city of Odessa to halt a feared westward spread of rebellion.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,310.16 an ounce by
0627 GMT, after gaining 2 percent in the last two sessions. On
Monday, gold climbed to $1,315.60 - its highest since April 15,
before paring some gains.
"Worsening tension in Ukraine is likely to see prices going
higher from here but strong resistance is likely to be found at
$1,317," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures.
"We may see an extended period of range-bound consolidation
from here, as the market seeks a new direction. In the absence
of escalating tension in Ukraine, prices need only break the
support at $1,307.50 to plunge another $10-$20 lower," Liu said.
Traders said they expect volatility in prices as the Ukraine
situation develops, and that sentiment continues to be fragile
due to outflows from gold funds.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top bullion-backed
exchange-traded fund, saw its holdings drop by nearly 10 tonnes
last week on strong U.S. data as the Federal Reserve further cut
its stimulus measures. Holdings are unchanged so far this week.
Gold is usually in demand as a safe-haven bet during times
of political and economic uncertainty.
Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said gold could retrace
to $1,292, as it could have completed a rebound from the April
24 low of $1,268.24.
PLATINUM STRIKES CONTINUE
Platinum and palladium prices were largely
steady on Tuesday after climbing 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent,
respectively, in the previous session on supply worries.
South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction
Union (AMCU) on Monday rejected the latest wage offer by the
world's three biggest platinum mining companies, who said the
workers were afraid to accept the companies' latest wage offer
because of "threats to their personal safety".
South African President Jacob Zuma has accused the AMCU
union of irresponsibility for dragging out the platinum strike
for almost four months, saying there was a risk of workers
losing their jobs because of the dispute.
PRICES AT 0627 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1310.16 0.66 0.05
Spot silver 19.55 0.02 0.1
Spot platinum 1445.24 0.99 0.07
Spot palladium 812.22 -1.38 -0.17
Comex gold 1310.6 1.3 0.1
Comex silver 19.575 0.004 0.02
Euro 1.3878
DXY 79.458
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
