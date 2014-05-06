* Gold steady after sharp gains in last two sessions * Prices could retrace to $1,292 - technicals * Platinum strikes continue in South Africa (Updates prices) By A. Ananthalakshmi SINGAPORE, May 6 Gold was flat on Tuesday after gaining in the previous two sessions but traded near its highest in three weeks as more intense fighting in Ukraine lifted the metal's safe-haven appeal. Pro-Russian rebels shot down a Ukrainian helicopter in fierce fighting near the eastern town of Slaviansk on Monday, and Kiev drafted police special forces to the southwestern port city of Odessa to halt a feared westward spread of rebellion. Spot gold was little changed at $1,310.16 an ounce by 0627 GMT, after gaining 2 percent in the last two sessions. On Monday, gold climbed to $1,315.60 - its highest since April 15, before paring some gains. "Worsening tension in Ukraine is likely to see prices going higher from here but strong resistance is likely to be found at $1,317," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures. "We may see an extended period of range-bound consolidation from here, as the market seeks a new direction. In the absence of escalating tension in Ukraine, prices need only break the support at $1,307.50 to plunge another $10-$20 lower," Liu said. Traders said they expect volatility in prices as the Ukraine situation develops, and that sentiment continues to be fragile due to outflows from gold funds. SPDR Gold Trust, the world's top bullion-backed exchange-traded fund, saw its holdings drop by nearly 10 tonnes last week on strong U.S. data as the Federal Reserve further cut its stimulus measures. Holdings are unchanged so far this week. Gold is usually in demand as a safe-haven bet during times of political and economic uncertainty. Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said gold could retrace to $1,292, as it could have completed a rebound from the April 24 low of $1,268.24. PLATINUM STRIKES CONTINUE Platinum and palladium prices were largely steady on Tuesday after climbing 0.9 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, in the previous session on supply worries. South Africa's Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) on Monday rejected the latest wage offer by the world's three biggest platinum mining companies, who said the workers were afraid to accept the companies' latest wage offer because of "threats to their personal safety". South African President Jacob Zuma has accused the AMCU union of irresponsibility for dragging out the platinum strike for almost four months, saying there was a risk of workers losing their jobs because of the dispute. PRICES AT 0627 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg Spot gold 1310.16 0.66 0.05 Spot silver 19.55 0.02 0.1 Spot platinum 1445.24 0.99 0.07 Spot palladium 812.22 -1.38 -0.17 Comex gold 1310.6 1.3 0.1 Comex silver 19.575 0.004 0.02 Euro 1.3878 DXY 79.458 COMEX gold and silver contracts show the most active months (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Tom Hogue)