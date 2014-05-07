SINGAPORE, May 7 Gold was little changed on
Wednesday as a weaker dollar and safe-haven bids triggered by
simmering tensions in Ukraine offset the influence of weak
physical demand.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold was trading nearly flat at $1,308.21 an
ounce by 0027 GMT, after slipping 0.2 percent on Tuesday. Before
that, the metal had gained about 2 percent in as many sessions.
* Tuesday was generally quieter than past days in most of
eastern and southern Ukraine, but violence flared at dusk in the
eastern port of Mariupol, where a spokesman for pro-Moscow
militants told Russia's Itar-Tass news agency that one person
was killed and three wounded in an attack on a checkpoint.
* Both sides have been burying their dead as Ukraine slides
further towards war, with supporters of Russia and of a united
Ukraine accusing each other of tearing the country apart.
* Periods of economic and political uncertainty generally
tend to burnish gold's appeal as a safe-haven investment.
* Physical demand in top buyer Asia and elsewhere has been
weak due to the volatility in prices.
* World no. 2 platinum producer Impala Platinum
said that if a 15-week strike continued at its South African
operations it would have to cut supply to clients to 40 percent
of demand over the next three to four months.
MARKET NEWS
* Stock markets around the world fell on Tuesday, with U.S.
shares extending declines in afternoon trading on persistent
worries over the instability in Ukraine.
* The U.S. dollar languished at six-month lows against a
basket of major currencies.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0145 China HSBC services PMI Apr
1400 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to testify before
the Congressional Joint Economic Committee
1900 U.S. Consumer credit Mar
