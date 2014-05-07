* Gold rises as much as 0.5 percent
* U.S. dollar index at six-month low
* Physical buying muted - dealers
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, May 7 Gold climbed to trade near its
highest in three weeks on Wednesday, helped by a weaker dollar
and simmering tensions in Ukraine that triggered safe-haven
bids.
Violence flared on Tuesday in the eastern Ukrainian port of
Mariupol, where a spokesman for pro-Moscow militants told
Russia's Itar-Tass news agency that one person was killed and
three wounded in an attack on a checkpoint.
Supporters of Russia and of a united Ukraine have been
burying their dead as Ukraine slides further towards war, and
accusing each other of tearing the country apart.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,309.90 an ounce by
0632 GMT, after earlier hitting a session high of $1,313.50. It
touched a three-week high of $1,315.60 on Monday.
"The price trend is not very clear but because of the
increased tensions in Ukraine, gold prices are supported," said
Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong
Kong. "It could fall back as the situation eases."
"There is no physical demand. The physicals markets have
been very quiet over the last couple of months."
Periods of economic and political uncertainty generally tend
to burnish gold's appeal as a safe-haven investment.
The rising Ukraine tensions could also further worsen
relations between Russia and the West, boosting gold. The Obama
administration is working on another round of sanctions against
Russia if it dramatically ramps up aggression against Ukraine.
Gold was also helped by a weaker U.S. dollar, which was
languishing at six-month lows against a basket of major
currencies.
A lower greenback makes it cheaper for holders of other
currency to buy gold.
ASIAN BUYING
Physical demand in top buyer Asia and elsewhere has been
weak due to the volatility in prices and as consumers expect
prices to drop further, dealers said.
Chinese buying has been subdued as a weaker currency has
discouraged importing banks from purchasing big quantities.
Gold prices in Shanghai were trading $2 an ounce above the
global benchmark, reversing the trend from recent months when
prices were largely at a discount.
China's demand for gold bars fell nearly 44 percent in the
first quarter of 2014 from year ago, while total gold
consumption edged up about 0.8 percent, the China Gold
Association said on Wednesday.
Despite the price premiums, demand was muted, dealers said.
PRICES AT 0632 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1309.9 2.86 0.22
Spot silver 19.61 0.09 0.46
Spot platinum 1450.5 -1.7 -0.12
Spot palladium 814.5 0.6 0.07
Comex gold 1310.3 1.7 0.13
Comex silver 19.66 0.015 0.08
Euro 1.3916
DXY 79.145
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Anand Basu)