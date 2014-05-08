SINGAPORE, May 8 Gold was trading below $1,300
an ounce on Thursday, steadying at weaker levels after a fall of
more than 1 percent in the previous session, when its safe-haven
appeal dimmed on signs of easing tensions in Ukraine.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,290.53 an
ounce by 0022 GMT, after losing 1.4 percent on Wednesday. U.S.
gold also stabilized after a similar drop overnight.
* Russian President Vladimir Putin called on pro-Moscow
separatists in Ukraine to postpone a vote on secession just five
days before it was to be held, potentially pulling Ukraine back
from the brink of violent dismemberment.
* In what could be a breakthrough in the worst crisis
between East and West since the Cold War, Putin also announced
he was pulling Russian troops back from the Ukrainian border.
* A slumping housing market and geopolitical tensions risk
undermining the U.S. economy and bear close watching by the
Federal Reserve, the central bank's chief said in a testimony to
Congress. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said the economy was still in
need of lots of support given the "considerable slack" in the
labour market.
* Kinross Gold Corp reported a sharp drop in
first-quarter net earnings due to weaker bullion prices but its
production increased and costs edged lower.
MARKET NEWS
* U.S. stocks mostly rose on Wednesday, adding to their
gains in late trading after Fed Chair Yellen indicated continued
central bank support for the U.S. economy, while stocks in other
regions were flat.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0200 China Trade balance Apr
1230 U.S. Initial jobless claims Weekly
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Apr
PRICES AT 0022 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg
Spot gold 1290.53 1.59 0.12
Spot silver 19.31 0.01 0.05
Spot platinum 1430.8 2.2 0.15
Spot palladium 796.25 0.75 0.09
Comex gold 1290.7 1.8 0.14
Comex silver 19.33 -0.012 -0.06
Euro 1.3907
DXY 79.252
COMEX gold and silver contracts show the
most active months
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Ed Davies)